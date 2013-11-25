* Higher equities hurt low-yielding yen
* Net short positions in yen climb to six-year high
* Commodity currencies fall as oil prices slip on Iran deal
* Euro falls versus dollar; ECB's Hansson says room to cut
rates
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 25 The yen slid to a six-month low
against the dollar and a four-year trough versus the euro on
Monday as a deal on Iran's nuclear program eased political
anxieties, buoying global equity markets.
The Japanese currency typically falls when share prices
rise, with the greater appetite for risk leading some investors
to sell the low-yielding yen in search of greater return.
It has also weakened recently on the belief the Bank of
Japan will implement the most aggressive monetary stimulus among
major central banks.
"The market perceives the (inverse) correlation between the
yen and the Japanese Nikkei as strong ... it's very much
embedded in the market's psyche," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank.
In early New York trade, the dollar was up 0.5 percent at
101.78 yen, having earlier hit 101.91 yen, its strongest
since late May, as a deal between Iran and six world powers to
curb Tehran's nuclear program lifted Asian and European shares
and pushed oil prices lower.
The deal halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activities and
gives it some relief from crippling sanctions, but does not
allow the OPEC member to increase oil sales for six months.
MSCI's world equity index, tracking shares
in 45 countries, gained after the Iran deal emerged.
U.S. stock index futures rose, suggesting major averages
would extend a rally that has taken them to all-time highs.
Positioning data last week showed speculators increased net
short positions in the Japanese currency to their highest in six
years.
Traders said some investors were reluctant to be short of
dollars before Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Demand was
also seen from Japanese importers, as Monday was a "gotobi" date
- a multiple of five - on which books are traditionally
settled.
"The yen is being sold off as the funding currency of
choice," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC,
adding the dollar could be heading towards 102.50 yen, a level
last hit at the end of May.
The euro rose as far as 137.98 yen, its highest
since October 2009. It was last up 0.2 percent at 137.48 yen.
The euro fell against the dollar, however, after European
Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said he saw
more room for the central bank to cut interest rates.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.3508, with analysts
and traders also saying lower oil prices may exacerbate concern
about disinflationary pressures in the euro zone.
Last week the euro fell as low as $1.3398 after a media
report suggested the ECB could opt for negative deposit rates.
ECB Executive board member Benoit Coeure said in Tokyo that
slowing price growth, or disinflation, would continue for now,
but would not progress to deflation.
Falling oil prices weighed on commodity-linked currencies,
with the Canadian dollar last trading up 0.4 percent at
C$1.0558.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at
$0.9154, having earlier hit a 2-1/2 month low of $0.9117 due to
the threat of intervention by the Reserve Bank of Australia to
stem the currency's recent gains.
CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, said while the Iran deal
over the weekend has weighed on oil prices, the maintaining of
the oil embargo with Europe means the shift in supply could be
less pronounced in the near term.
Brent oil however, among the lightest and sweetest blends,
could suffer from reduced geopolitical tensions and the prospect
of eventual onboarding of Iranian supply, the firm said.
"While not always a significant driver of Norwegian krona,
lower Brent prices could provide a marginal headwind for the
Crown," CitiFX said.
"The Canadian dollar as the archetypal oil currency could
suffer further headwinds to the extent that further risk premium
is removed more broadly," the bank said.