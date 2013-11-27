* Major German parties reach deal on grand coalition
* Euro at near one-month high vs dollar
* Volume light before U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
* Dollar hits six-month high vs yen as Treasury yields rise
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 27 The euro rose to its highest in
four years against the yen and a near one-month peak versus the
dollar on Wednesday as investors embraced risk following news
Germany's two major parties had formed a grand coalition deal.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives clinched a
deal with the Social Democrats, triggering a relief rally for
the euro. A new government should be formed before year-end.
Lengthy coalition talks had delayed movement on major
European reforms, including the creation of a unified banking
system, an ambitious project designed to prevent a recurrence of
the euro zone's crippling debt crisis.
Volume, however, was light ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving
Day holiday, during which U.S. financial markets will be closed.
"The news removed some political uncertainty and helped lift
the euro," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Washington,
D.C.-based Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.
"While on a firm footing, the euro will likely struggle to
add significantly to its current gains as investors remain
worried about further monetary easing from the European Central
Bank in the months ahead," he said.
The euro also garnered support from a survey showing German
consumer sentiment at a six-year high. This followed
unexpectedly robust Ifo business sentiment figures issued last
week.
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3578, below
an earlier high of $1.3612, its strongest since Oct. 31.
The single currency rallied against Japan's currency, rising
as high as 138.80 yen, giving it the potential to target the
2009 peak of 139.26 yen. It last traded at 138.58 yen,
up 0.8 percent on the day.
"The coalition agreement in Germany suggests an
expansionary budget, which should be positive for the euro,"
said Hans Redeker, head of global foreign exchange strategy at
Morgan Stanley.
However, he said levels above $1.36 provided opportunities
to sell the euro, which has gained more than 2 percent since the
European Central Bank cut interest rates earlier this month.
Euro zone inflation data on Friday is expected to show a
small acceleration, an outcome that could help the euro.
The ECB will not embark on a program of outright asset
purchases to revive a sputtering recovery, a Reuters poll found
on Tuesday, suggesting German-led opposition will succeed.
Meanwhile, the dollar also rallied against the yen on higher
U.S. Treasury yields and month-end positioning. Treasury prices,
which move inversely to yields, fell as data suggested further
healing of the labor market.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
While the jobs picture is brightening a bit, factory
activity appears to be losing momentum, with business spending
on capital goods weakening and new orders for long-lasting
manufactured goods falling last month.
Separate data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose in
November as wealthier Americans' outlook on the economy
improved.
Additionally, a measure of future U.S. economic growth rose
to a nine-week high while the annualized growth rate also
gained.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, last traded 0.1 percent higher
at 80.674.
The dollar reached 102.18 yen, its highest since May 29. It
last traded 0.8 percent higher at 102.08 yen, according to
Reuters data.