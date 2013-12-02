* Bank of Japan planners consider options to expand stimulus
* UK manufacturing data pushes euro to 11-month low vs
sterling
* Aussie and New Zealand dollar rise on Chinese data
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 2 The dollar climbed to a more
than six-month high against the yen on Monday on speculation the
Bank of Japan may expand its already massive economic stimulus.
The euro fell against the dollar and hit an 11-month low
against the British pound after data showed disappointing
manufacturing growth in France and Spain.
Japan's central bank is looking to go beyond its $70
billion-a-month bond-buying operation, according to officials
briefed on the process. Options include major purchases of stock
market linked funds or other assets riskier than Japanese
government bonds (JGBs), the insiders said.
"If the Bank of Japan feels the need to increase its
monetary base, looking to try to offset that sales tax increase
in April, then ... the yen can continue to weaken versus the
U.S. dollar," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus
Inc.
The dollar rose as high as 103.03 yen, the strongest
since May 23, according to Reuters data, and was last up 0.6
percent at 102.98 yen.
The yen continued to struggle after falling about 4 percent
in November against the dollar and euro. Investors have been
selling the low-yielding yen to buy riskier assets in carry
trades made attractive by the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose
monetary policy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that he would
not hesitate to adjust policy, fanning speculation the bank
could take more easing steps next year.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 139.49 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro shed 0.3 percent to $1.3543
, retreating from Friday's one-month high of $1.3621.
The eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 last month from
October's 51.3, just pipping an earlier flash reading of 51.5.
But France's PMI sank to a five-month low of 48.4 from 49.1,
while Spain's manufacturing sector shrank.
The euro hit its lowest since early January against sterling
at 82.53 pence per euro after UK manufacturing data
bolstered expectations of an earlier than expected tightening by
the Bank of England.
"The data highlights that the euro zone recovery is
levelling off," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale. "We would like to sell the euro against the dollar at
rallies, but where we expect more action is the euro/sterling
cross. We would add short euro positions against the pound."
The euro's losses saw the dollar index recover to
trade 0.3 percent higher at 80.883.
The dollar hit a session peak against the yen and extended
gains versus the euro after data showed the U.S. manufacturing
sector expanded at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years last month
while construction spending rose in October.
The growth-linked Australian and New Zealand dollars rose
following positive data from China.
A survey on Sunday showed China's factory growth held at an
18-month high in November, an outcome that was slightly ahead of
expectations. Both Australia and New Zealand are highly
leveraged to China's economic cycle.
Sentiment was buoyed further after a similar Chinese private
manufacturing survey published on Monday was revised up from a
preliminary reading.
The Aussie rose 0.1 percent to $0.9115 while the
kiwi advanced 0.8 percent to $0.8187.
"The Aussie has been helped by the Chinese data and we think
there is still some scope for it to gain, given that we expect
the dollar to stay slightly softer," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's rate setting committee meets
on Tuesday, and investors will keep an eye on whether the
central bank shows its discomfort with the level of the
Australian dollar.