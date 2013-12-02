* Bank of Japan considers options to expand stimulus
* Australia, New Zealand dollars rise on China economic data
NEW YORK, Dec 2 The dollar rallied to a more
than six-month high against the yen on Monday on speculation the
Bank of Japan may expand its already massive economic stimulus.
The euro fell against the dollar and hit an 11-month low
against the British pound after data showed disappointing
manufacturing growth in France and Spain.
Japan's central bank is looking to go beyond its
$70-billion-a-month bond-buying operation, according to
officials briefed on the process. Options include major
purchases of stock-market-linked funds or other assets riskier
than Japanese government bonds, the insiders said.
"If the Bank of Japan feels the need to increase its
monetary base, looking to try to offset that sales tax increase
in April, then ... the yen can continue to weaken versus the
U.S. dollar," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Inc
in Washington, D.C.
The dollar rose as high as 103.09 yen, the strongest
since May 23, according to Reuters data, and was last up 0.6
percent at 102.98 yen.
The yen continued to struggle after falling about 4 percent
in November against the dollar and euro. Investors have been
selling the low-yielding yen to buy riskier assets in carry
trades made attractive by the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose
monetary policy.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that he would
not hesitate to adjust policy, fanning speculation the bank
could take more easing steps next year.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 139.65 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro shed 0.3 percent to $1.3547
, retreating from Friday's one-month high of $1.3621.
The euro zone manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 last month from
October's 51.3, just pipping an earlier flash reading of 51.5.
But France's PMI sank to a five-month low of 48.4 from 49.1
while Spain's manufacturing sector shrank.
The euro hit its lowest since early January against sterling
at 82.49 pence per euro after UK manufacturing data
bolstered expectations of an earlier than expected tightening by
the Bank of England.
"The data highlights that the euro zone recovery is
levelling off," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale in London. "We would like to sell the euro against the
dollar at rallies, but where we expect more action is the
euro/sterling cross. We would add short euro positions against
the pound."
The euro's losses saw the dollar index recover to
trade 0.3 percent higher at 80.882.
The dollar hit a session peak against the yen and extended
gains versus the euro after data showed the U.S. manufacturing
sector expanded at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years last month
while construction spending rose in October.
The growth-linked Australian and New Zealand dollars rose
following positive data from China.
A survey on Sunday showed China's factory growth held at an
18-month high in November, an outcome that was slightly ahead of
expectations. Both Australia and New Zealand are highly
leveraged to China's economic cycle.
Sentiment was buoyed further after a similar Chinese private
manufacturing survey published on Monday was revised up from a
preliminary reading.
The Aussie rose to $0.9168 before easing to $0.9095,
down 0.1 percent on the day. The kiwi advanced 0.6
percent to $0.8173.
"The Aussie has been helped by the Chinese data and we think
there is still some scope for it to gain, given that we expect
the dollar to stay slightly softer," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's rate-setting committee meets
on Tuesday and investors will keep an eye on whether the central
bank shows its discomfort with the level of the Australian
dollar.