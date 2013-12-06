* U.S. jobs report fuels December Fed taper speculation
* Nonfarm payrolls grow 203,000 in Nov, jobless rate falls
* Euro hits five-week high versus dollar a day after ECB
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 6 The dollar rose against the yen
on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data stoked
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may start reducing bond
buying sooner than expected.
U.S. employers added 203,000 new jobs in November, exceeding
expectations, and the jobless rate fell to a five-year low of
7.0 percent, the Labor Department said.
"A strong overall report, strong details as well. It keeps
the December tapering risk alive from the Federal Reserve," said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in
New York.
The dollar jumped 0.8 percent to 102.58 yen, having
hit a session peak of 102.89 yen, according to Reuters data, and
edging back towards a six-month high of 103.37 yen set earlier
in the week.
A reduction in the U.S. central bank's bond-buying activity
would lift U.S. bond yields, boosting the currency.
But some analysts doubted the report is strong enough to
push the Fed to move in December. Fed policymakers meet on Dec.
17-18.
"We feel this is consistent with material improvement as
regards unemployment, however, we've seen no improvement yet in
participation," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency
strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
"Nonfarm payrolls number is probably not enough to persuade
the Fed to taper in December. We still think the earliest they
move is March."
The dollar's gains versus the euro were short-lived, as the
single currency was boosted by rising short-term interest rates
in the euro zone, a day after the European Central Bank dampened
hopes for an imminent easing move.
The euro hit a session low of $1.3627 after the U.S.
jobs data, before rebounding to hit a five-week high of $1.3693.
It was last at $1.3685, up 0.1 percent on the day.
ECB chief Mario Draghi, after a policy meeting on Thursday,
said the bank was ready to take fresh policy action to support a
fragile recovery, but he was light on details, including whether
the bank would cut bank deposit rates into negative territory.
Draghi also noted that liquidity in the banking system had
improved since the last long-term cash injection and attached
conditions for any repeat.
"Yesterday's meeting could leave those betting on more
indications of aggressive ECB easing disappointed," said
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citigroup in London.
"That could keep the euro supported against the dollar, yen and
sterling."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 80.292.