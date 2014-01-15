* Strong Empire State and PPI figures help dollar rally
* Fed's Beige Book points to continued U.S. growth
* Canadian dollar hits fresh four-year low against dollar
By Curtis Skinner
New York, Jan 15 Strong U.S. regional
manufacturing and price data lifted the dollar on Wednesday,
boosting it against most major currencies, while the Canadian
dollar weakened to a fresh four-year low.
The dollar was up 0.44 percent against a basket of
six currencies to 81.013. The greenback rose 0.4 percent to
104.62 yen, building on Tuesday's recovery, when it
rallied more than 1 percent.
The economic data caused bond prices to fall, pushing U.S.
Treasury yields higher. Rising yields
often results in gains in the dollar index.
The euro was down 0.56 percent against the dollar at $1.3603
, hitting a session low after U.S. producer prices
recorded their largest increase in six months in December. Core
U.S. producer prices, which exclude volatile food and energy
costs, are up 1.4 percent on a year-over-year basis, a still
benign level of wholesale pressure.
A separate report showed manufacturing activity in New York
state jumped to its highest level in 20 months in January.
Investors quickly brought forward the likely timing of the
first Fed rate hike to August 2015 , having only just
pushed it out towards the back end of 2015 in the wake of
Friday's jobs numbers.
"The data that we've seen since the payrolls report Friday
has been quite positive, and I think suggests that Friday's
payrolls report was more of an outlier or aberration than any
signal that we're seeing a broad slowdown of the U.S. economy,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange.
The U.S. dollar hit a fresh four-year high against its
Canadian counterpart of C$1.0991. The greenback was last
up 0.09 percent to C$1.0952.
The euro peaked near its four-year high against the Canadian
dollar at C$1.4988, with the latter under broad
pressure after recent weak data raised concerns about whether
the Bank of Canada may sound more dovish next week. It was last
down however, 0.48 percent at C$1.4897
Also helping underpin the dollar, two of the Federal
Reserve's most hawkish policymakers who take up voting power
this year said Tuesday the central bank should bring its
bond-buying program to a swift close.
The afternoon saw the Fed publish its Beige Book - an
anecdotal report on business activity nationwide. The report
said the U.S. economy continued to grow at a moderate pace from
late November through the end of 2013, with two-thirds of the 12
Fed districts reporting increases in hiring.
The euro steadily dropped throughout the day against the
U.S. dollar, ahead of Thursday's release of inflation figures
out of Germany.
"For the euro side of the equation, there's a tremendous
risk in the euro CPI. Should that disappoint tomorrow, that puts
the ECB in an awkward position," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotiabank.