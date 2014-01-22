* UK jobs data drive sterling higher
* Australian dollar jumps as inflation pares rate-cut risk
* Canadian dollar drops to more than 4-year low
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 22 The dollar slipped on
Wednesday, hurt by gains in sterling and the Australian
currency, but the greenback's outlook remained upbeat as the
Federal Reserve might be a week away from its next round of
reduction in asset buying.
Sterling surged to a three-week high versus the dollar while
the Aussie dollar rose to a one-week peak after robust economic
numbers that spoke for tighter monetary policy in their
economies.
"Sterling and the Aussie dollar are separate issues by
themselves, but in terms of the U.S. dollar, the market is still
comfortable adding to long positions as the Fed tapering remains
on track," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
Many in the market expect the Fed to slow its monthly bond
purchases to a $65 billion pace from $75 billion at its policy
meeting next week.
The dollar index, a measure of the dollar's value against
six major currencies, was slightly lower on the day at 81.077
. The index has been trading in narrow ranges this week.
Wednesday's figures showed that UK unemployment slid to
within a whisker of the level at which the Bank of England has
said it might consider a rise in interest rates, driving
sterling - the best performing major currency the past six
months - higher against both the euro and dollar.
Sterling last traded at $1.6571, up 0.6 percent, while the
euro fell 0.5 percent to 81.84 pence.
Regardless of another warning by the UK central bank that it
is in no hurry to raise rates which have been at rock bottom
since 2008, the jobless figures added to a growth picture that
is far brighter than most of mainland Europe.
The largest quarterly rise in inflation in over two years,
meanwhile, has dampened expectations of further cuts in rates in
Australia and helped the Aussie gain almost 1 percent earlier,
all but erasing this year's losses.
Canada's currency fell after the Bank of Canada held
interest rates steady, but said it could cut interest rates if
the economy worsens. It also said the Canadian dollar remained
strong despite depreciating in recent months, adding that a
strong currency will continue to pose challenges on
competitiveness for Canada's non-commodity exports
.
The greenback soared to its highest in more than four years
against the Canadian dollar at C$1.1066. It was last at
C$1.1062, up 0.8 percent.
"The BoC emphasized the downside risks to inflation and
essentially argued that the U.S. economy should reprice the U.S.
dollar higher, while little can be seen yet in terms of the
positive impact on Canadian investments and on exports," said
Sebastien Galy, currency strategist, at Societe Generale in New
York.
"They take a positive spin on inflation and growth over the
longer term ...presumably because the Canadian dollar will have
weakened so much relative to the U.S. dollar. We continue to
target the C$1.15-1.20 region."
AUSSIE HIKE
The Aussie had stolen the limelight in early trade, rallying
against its U.S. counterpart after an unexpected spike in
inflation led investors to cut back bets on another interest
rate cut. The Aussie was last up 0.5 percent at US$0.8850.
The Australian and Canadian dollars are seen weakening in
2014 despite an improving global economy, with their prospects
likely to be tied more closely to shifts in monetary policy at
home than demand for their commodity exports.
Earlier, the Bank of Japan kicked off the central bank
action on Wednesday, holding its policy meeting overnight and
retaining its plan for a 60-70 trillion yen annual rise in
monetary base. The dollar last traded up 0.1 percent at 104.40
yen.