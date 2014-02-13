* Euro, yen, franc profit from halt in stocks rally
* Aussie dollar slides after weak jobs numbers
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar fell on Thursday to
a two-week low against the euro
and slid against other major currencies, weakened by an
unexpected fall in U.S. retail sales which helped sow concerns
that economic growth could be slowing.
Following the release of the weaker-than-forecast retail
sales, the euro rallied to about 1.3694 against the dollar, its
strongest Jan. 27 before trimming gains to trade 0.55 percent
higher on the day at 1.3681 to the greenback.
"The retail numbers touched off covering of long dollar
positions," said Greg Moore, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets in Toronto, who added investors increasingly see
alternatives to the U.S. dollar. "It's a safer world out there."
U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly by 0.4 percent in
January, signalling slowing economic growth and marking a second
down month for retail sales. Some analysts attribute the drops
in part to notably severe U.S. winter weather.
The unexpectedly soft retail figuresa followed data last
Friday showing U.S. job creation had slowed sharply over the
past two months, turning in the weakest performance in three
years and raising the prospect that the economy may be losing
momentum. [ID:nL2N0LC0ZF}.
Thursday's sales data also stung the dollar index, an
indicator based on six currencies that had been already down
more than 0.4 percent. It touched a day low of 80.194 after the
report and traded off 0.37 percent at 80.380 in midday New York
activity.
The dollar fell 0.32 percent against the yen at 102.215 yen
. Earlier, it traded as low as 101.695 yen. Losses of 0.67
percent against the Swiss franc left the dollar at 0.8947
francs.
A strong dollar against its major currency peers was a
central bet for many banks at the start of this year, convinced
that a steady reduction in Federal Reserve bond-buying would
drive up dollar interest rates and draw in capital.
The failure of 10-year Treasury yields to get closer to 3
percent, however, has left many traders disappointed and the
major currency markets meandering.
"Today's move looks mainly like a squeeze of some of those
positions put on yesterday," said Paul Robson, strategist with
RBS in London.
One explanation for the generally flat performance is that a
sell-off in emerging markets, the other side of a shift in
global capital due to the Federal Reserve reining in monetary
stimulus, has benefited other currencies as much as the dollar.
"The dollar's safe haven status has been eroded and as
equities come off, the dollar index is also a bit lower," said
Peter Kinsella, strategist with Commerzbank in London.
The Australian dollar, looking in better shape this month
after a 10 percent slide since October, dived almost 1 percent
after an unexpectedly weak domestic jobs report.
The Aussie recovered to trade at US$0.89820, or off
0.48 percent.
UBS analyst Gareth Berry argued that, with the Fed halting
the flow of dollars that has propped up the Aussie over the past
year, the Australian currency would now feel more impact from
the two full percentage points cut off base rates since the end
of 2011.
"There was minimal currency reaction to the first 175 basis
points worth of rate cuts," he said. "Now the shoe is very much
on the other foot, as the market reaction to the soft employment
data overnight demonstrated. We look for the Aussie to drop
towards $0.86 over the next three months."