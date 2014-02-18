* Dollar remains down after housing data disappoints
* Yen hits three-week low against euro
* Bank of Japan holds policy steady
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 18 The dollar on Tuesday fell
against the euro to its lowest in seven weeks after weak U.S.
data on factory activity and homebuilder confidence stoked
uncertainty about the direction of Federal Reserve monetary
policy.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index showed manufacturing growth in New York state
slowed in February, while the National Association of Home
Builders said on Tuesday its Housing Market Index plunged 10
points to 46 in February, its largest one-month
drop ever.
A majority of builders saw market conditions as poor, the
data showed. The NAHB, which produces the index together with
U.S. bank Wells Fargo, said cold weather kept potential home
buyers out of the market across much of the country.
"The softer U.S. data contributed to the weaker tone in the
dollar," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
Signs of U.S. economic weakness have persisted into February
after reports showed weak hiring across the economy in December
and January. While some have attributed the weakness to
unusually frigid temperatures, concerns have grown that the data
could reflect deeper problems.
The weakness in the data has also led some to suspect the
U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its reduction in
monthly asset purchases. A pause in the Fed's cutback would be
negative for the dollar since it would keep interest rates low,
driving investors into regions that offer higher yields.
"Some investors are expecting that if the soft patch
continues, the Fed may postpone tapering a bit," said Charles
St-Arnaud, currency strategist at Nomura Securities in New York.
Janet Yellen, in her first public comments as Fed chief on
Feb. 11, emphasized continuity in the U.S. central bank's policy
strategy of cutting asset purchases by $10 billion a month, but
some suspect the Fed could slow the pace of its reduction in
stimulus following weak U.S. economic data.
The Fed's minutes from its January policy meeting are due to
be released on Wednesday. Fed members are expected to show they
are committed to continuing the reduction in the central bank's
bond purchase program.
EURO UP BROADLY
The euro rose to $1.3769, marking a seven-week high
against the dollar and surpassing a key resistance of $1.3740.
The euro barely reacted to a mixed German ZEW survey of analyst
and investor sentiment. It was last at $1.3756, up
about 0.4 percent on the day.
The euro also raced to a six-week peak against the Swedish
crown of 8.9245 crowns after consumer prices in
Sweden fell more than expected in January and revived talk of an
interest rate cut.
The euro rose as well against the British pound
to trade at 82.47 pence after softer-than-expected UK inflation
data.
The yen, meanwhile, fell to its lowest in nearly three weeks
against the dollar and the euro after the Bank of Japan held
policy steady, as expected, and extended a special lending
programme to support the economy.
In an attempt to get Japanese banks to lend more, the BOJ
decided to extend three special loan facilities by one year. It
also raised the maximum amount of the loans and said financial
institutions would be able to borrow funds at a fixed rate of
0.1 percent over 4 years instead of 1-3 years at present.
The measures were seen as an inclination to ease monetary
policy and sent Japanese stocks higher and the yen lower. BOJ
chief Haruhiko Kuroda said the economy was moving in line with
the central bank's assessment, suggesting no further easing
steps were likely in the near term.
The Nikkei stock average ended 3.1 percent higher,
pushing the yen lower. The dollar was up 0.41 percent at 102.36
yen, having hit a February high of 102.73, while the euro
was up 0.79 percent at 140.79 yen.
While the yen recovered slightly later in the day versus the
dollar, it remained down on fears that the BoJ could announce
more purchases of Japanese government bonds this year to prop up
the nation's economy.
"People are on alert for more quantitative easing coming out
of Japan this year," said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign
Exchange Analytics in Essex, Connecticut.
In other currency pairs, the dollar hit a seven-week trough
against the Swiss franc at 0.8868 franc.