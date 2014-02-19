* Meeting minutes show Fed on course to reduce bond buying
* Dollar gains against euro for first time in four days
* Weak U.S. data, low U.S. yields hurt dollar against yen
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 19 The dollar gained against the
euro for the first time in four days on Wednesday after minutes
from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting showed the
U.S. central bank's plan to reduce its monthly asset purchases
was intact.
Minutes of the Fed's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting, which was
former chairman Ben Bernanke's last, showed several
policy-makers wanted to emphasize that their asset-purchase
program would be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps
unless the economy's performance surprises them.
The dollar, which hit a seven-week low against the euro
earlier on Wednesday, rebounded after the release of the minutes
at 2:00 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). The Fed opted to trim asset buying
by another $10 billion per month at its January meeting.
"The minutes suggest that the Fed wants to finish with
QE(quantitative easing) unless the data point to the economy
moving into a soft patch that is not weather-induced," said
Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in
Newark, New Jersey.
The dollar last traded up against the euro, which fell 0.2
percent to $1.3731. The euro had earlier risen as high as
$1.3773, its strongest level since Jan. 2.
Traders viewed the Fed minutes as a continuation of new Fed
Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee on Feb. 11, Krosby
said.
Yellen had emphasized continuity in the U.S. central bank's
monetary policy in the testimony, saying the Fed was on track to
keep reducing its stimulus.
Traders have feared that weak U.S. economic data could
prevent the Fed from reducing its monthly asset purchases at a
pace of $10 billion at each policy meeting.
A pause in the Fed's cuts to its monthly bond buying would
be negative for the dollar since it would keep U.S. bond yields
low, leading investors to seek higher yields elsewhere.
The weak U.S. data continued on Wednesday, triggering early
losses for the dollar. Commerce Department data showed U.S.
housing starts recorded their biggest drop in almost three years
in January.
The data heightened fears surrounding the U.S. economy after
New York manufacturing and U.S. housing data on Tuesday
disappointed investors, which had increased pressure on the
dollar.
Before the release of the Fed minutes, the dollar index
had fallen as low as 79.927 against a basket of major
currencies, its lowest this year. It rebounded and was last up
0.24 percent at 80.2 late on Wednesday.
DOLLAR DOWN AGAINST YEN
The dollar briefly gained against the yen after the Fed
minutes before falling again, and last traded flat at 102.300
yen.
Benchmark U.S. interest rates have remained lower than many
investors had anticipated and have kept the dollar weak, said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign
Exchange in New York.
"Anyone that had bought the dollar expecting the rate rise
has now had to sell," Borthwick said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note last
traded down 7/32 in price to yield 2.73 percent, erasing earlier
price gains. That yield is still lower than in late December,
when it hit a near 2-1/2-year high of 3.04 percent. Bond yields
move inversely to their prices.
"Until you see higher U.S. yields, you're going to continue
to see the dollar weaken against the yen," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at
BK Asset Management in New York.
Despite the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
meeting easing some fears that the Fed might slow the cuts to
its stimulus program, continued weak economic data could still
push the Fed in that direction.
A pause in the Fed's reduction to its asset purchases
remains "on the table" if weak economic data persist, said
Borthwick of Chapdelaine, contributing to the dollar's weakness
against the yen.