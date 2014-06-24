* U.S. new home sales, consumer confidence data beat
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 24 The U.S. dollar edged higher
on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing and
consumer confidence data increased expectations of a more
hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve.
The Commerce Department said sales of new single-family
homes surged 18.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate
of 504,000 units in May, the highest since May 2008 and the
biggest increase since January 1992.
The Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes
rose to 85.2 in June from a downwardly revised 82.2 in May.
"The good housing data may diminish the worries that some
dovish FOMC members have had about housing," said Thierry Albert
Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at
Macquarie Ltd in New York, referring to Fed policymakers.
Wizman said inflation data would be more crucial in
influencing the Fed's stance on monetary policy. Traders are
watching for signs of when the Fed will begin hiking U.S.
interest rates from rock-bottom levels.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.07 percent at
80.333. The euro was last down 0.02 percent at $1.3601,
while the dollar was flat against the yen at 101.92 yen.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32 in price to yield 2.579 percent.
The dollar was last down 0.03 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.8941 franc, while the pound fell 0.27
percent against the dollar at $1.6977 after Bank of England
chief Mark Carney did little to bolster interest rate hike
expectations.
Carney, his deputy Charlie Bean and Monetary Policy
Committee member David Miles told lawmakers the UK economy had
spare capacity that needed to be used before rates rose.
The currency last traded near a one-week low after rising to
its highest in nearly six years last week against the dollar
after Carney said rates may rise earlier than markets were
predicting.
"This is a market that had been buying the pound, and is now
lightening up after a lack of satisfaction to the Bank of
England's comments," said Lane Newman, director of foreign
exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.
