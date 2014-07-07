(Corrects dollar level in sixth paragraph and dollar rate
against yen in second to last paragraph)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 7 The U.S. dollar inched higher
against the euro on Monday but pared some early gains, as
investors continued to digest last week's strong U.S. employment
report and speculated about when the Federal Reserve is likely
to begin raising rates.
The dollar stabilized after a week of gains, with no major
U.S. economic releases due this week and trading expected to be
relatively light after the Independence Day holiday.
The dollar has gained and the Treasuries yield curve has
flattened after data on Thursday showed nonfarm payrolls
increased by 288,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate
fell to 6.1 percent from 6.3 percent in May.
The next major focus will be the releases of minutes from
the Fed's June meeting on Wednesday, which will be scoured for
signs about when central bank members see an interest rate
increase as likely.
"The discussion won't reflect the strong bounce in nonfarm
payrolls, but will serve as a reference as to what the internal
debate is in the FOMC regarding the first rate hike," said
Martin Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange strategist at TD
Securities in Toronto.
The dollar was last up 0.02 percent against the euro
at $1.3596. It rallied to $1.3577 earlier on Monday after German
industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the month in May, its
biggest drop in more than two years.
The weak German data kept alive expectations the European
Central Bank may need to loosen monetary policy further in
coming months in the face of disinflationary pressures and
subdued economic growth.
The dollar weakened against the British pound, meanwhile, as
investors speculated about whether the Bank of England might
signal it will be the first of the world's big central banks to
increase rates when it meets this week.
The Bank of England is generally not expected to raise
interest rates until early next year but speculation it could
pull the trigger before then is growing, a Reuters poll found on
Thursday.
"Some might be thinking that they will bring forward rate
expectations in the U.K., that is what is signaling a stronger
sterling this morning," said Schwerdtfeger.
Sterling rose 0.24 percent against the dollar
to$1.7117. The Japanese yen also climbed 0.23 percent to 101.87
yen.
The dollar index against a broad basket of currencies
edged higher to 80.246, but was down from an earlier high of
80.359, the highest in a week-and-a-half.
Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London
Brown)