* Yen hits 5-month high against euro, 2-month high against
dollar
* Fears over Portuguese banks create risk aversion
* Fed seen staying dovish, adding to dollar weakness
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 10 The yen hit a five-month high
against the euro and an almost two-month high against the dollar
on Thursday, after concerns about Portugal's largest listed bank
and weak Italian economic data hit European shares.
Concerns about the health of a parent company of Banco
Espirito Santo bank hurt peripheral euro zone bonds,
curbing demand at Greece's second debt sale following its 2012
default. It was the first significant episode of contagion for
peripheral markets this year.
Safety buying sent U.S. Treasuries yields lower and
increased demand for the Japanese currency. The yen was last up
0.64 percent to 137.74 against the euro, after
earlier gaining to 137.46 yen, the highest since February 6.
The Japanese currency rose 0.34 percent to 101.25 yen
against the dollar, after earlier rising to 101.04, the
highest since May 21.
"We're seeing some problems coming out of Europe," said
Sireen Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho
Corporate Bank in New York. "Markets are selling euros and
buying safe havens like the Japanese yen."
The move also came after data showed the steepest drop in
Italian industrial output in almost two years.
The dollar gained 0.30 percent against the euro to
$1.3602. The greenback also rose 0.20 percent against a broad
basket of currencies to 80.151, according to the dollar index
.
The move came after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June
meeting on Wednesday showed a still-dovish central bank and
failed to offer any new signals that the Fed is closer to
raising interest rates, adding to pressure on the dollar.
"The Fed minutes were not as hawkish as the market had
feared. It looks like the Fed won't be raising short-term rates
any time sooner than what they've already communicated," said
Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank
Private Wealth Management in New York.
The dollar has struggled to break above relatively tight
ranges against the euro as Treasuries yields stay relatively
low, with investors looking for stronger signals that the
economy is gaining enough momentum for the Fed to begin raising
interest rates.
"Unless Treasury yields start moving up, to reflect the
better data from the United States, it would be a rather
frustrating time for dollar bulls," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Kansas Fed President Esther George and Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer are both due to speak on Thursday.
