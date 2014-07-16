* Yellen seen open to monetary tightening
* Dollar index at highest in a month
* Treasury yields turn down
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 16 The dollar rose broadly on
Wednesday amid market speculation Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen is tilting toward tightening monetary policies that have
kept U.S. interest rates at record lows.
"We are seeing the dollar strong against the euro, against
sterling, against the yen a little bit," said Thierry Wizman,
global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie
Group Limited in New York.
Disappointing economic reports in Europe and comments on
Tuesday and Wednesday by Yellen before Congress suggesting U.S.
rate hikes may come sooner than expected were driving dollar
purchases, currency strategists said.
"It seems to me that there are a few more hawkish hints than
we have seen lately," Wizman said. "I don't think we will get
more hawkish hints from the Fed until September. But the trend
until then, and through that period, is strongly U.S. dollar."
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's
performance against a basket of six other major currencies, was
up 0.2 percent to 80.565 after touching its highest level in a
month.
"She cracked the door open to potentially earlier U.S. rate
rises, and that has really caught the market's attention," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
Treasury yields, seen as central to the dollar's appeal in
currency markets, were initially higher on Wednesday but later
slipped, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
up 3/32 in price to yield 2.537 percent after
touching a high of 2.57 percent.
Sterling fell against the dollar to $1.7135, off a
nearly six-year high of $1.7192 struck on Tuesday, but it was up
against the euro to a near two-year peak.
The euro was down 0.35 percent at $1.3523, falling to
its lowest in one month, while the greenback was slightly higher
against the yen at 101.71 yen after touching a one-week
high of 101.79.
