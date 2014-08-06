(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
comments)
* Euro bounces up from 9-month low vs dollar
* Dollar index hits 11-month peak, then retreats
* Sterling hit by weak industrial data
* NATO: concerned about threat of Russia entering Ukraine
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Aug 6 The U.S. dollar slipped on
Wednesday, recoiling from a nine-month high against the euro in
thin volumes that traders and analysts said exaggerated a round
of profit taking.
In the last six weeks, the dollar has been on a tear,
racking up gains on the back of geopolitical tensions
surrounding Russian troops on Ukraine's border.
Those gains gave way as the euro popped higher around midday
in New York trade. The dollar fell under its 200-day moving
average against the Japanese yen, which had been a support level
in the last week.
"People keep coming back to the geopolitical tensions and
the Russians on Ukraine's border. The dollar has run nicely the
last few months and this could just be profit taking," said John
Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
In afternoon trade, the euro bought $1.3379, up
slightly on the day, having touched a low of $1.3333, its
weakest since November. The euro traded at 136.55 yen, down 0.55
percent.
"There was no particular headline when this selling
occurred. We have illiquid, quiet summer markets," said Mark
McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
The dollar retreated from an 11-month high of 81.716
against a basket of major currencies, to trade around 81.427, a
gain of just 0.12 percent.
Around 20,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine's eastern
frontier were creating a "dangerous situation", NATO said on
Wednesday. It warned that Moscow could use humanitarian concerns
as a pretext to send troops across the border.
In early trade, the dollar got a boost from a
bigger-than-expected narrowing of the June U.S. trade deficit,
as petroleum imports fell to a 3-1/2 year low.
The euro was earlier under pressure after Italy said it had
fallen into recession again in the second quarter and German
industrial performance declined in June at its steepest rate in
almost three years.
The European Central Bank next meets on Thursday.
Euro weakness has also been tied into a reversal of equity
fund flows. According to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service,
U.S.-domiciled equity funds investing in Europe have had seven
straight weeks of net outflows.
"Since June of last year we have seen U.S. money investing
into the euro zone and as markets start to take profit and are
heavily skewed in terms of positioning the outcome is pressure
on European assets and downward pressure on the euro against the
dollar," said Sebastian Galy, senior currency strategist at
Societe Generale.
Sterling slipped after the UK reported June industrial and
manufacturing output grew less than expected, cooling
expectations the Bank of England will raise interest rates this
year.
The pound hit a session low of $1.6819 before recovering to
$1.6847, down 0.22 percent.
A two-day meeting of the BoE's rate-setting Monetary Policy
Committee begins on Wednesday, but investors won't know until
later in August to see if any members advocated raising rates.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Larry
King, Meredith Mazzilli and David Gregorio)