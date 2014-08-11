(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Euro gives up Friday's gains
* Investors watching geopolitical developments for cues
* Norwegian inflation surprises, pushing crown almost 1 pct
higher
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 11 The euro fell against the
dollar on Monday, giving up Friday's gains, hampered by looming
monetary easing from the European Central Bank and worries about
the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Germany, the euro
zone's largest economy.
Germany is Russia's largest trading partner in the European
Union. EU sanctions announced last month restrict the export to
Russia of equipment to modernize the oil industry and prohibit
the sale of machinery, electronics, and other civilian products
that can be used for military or defense purposes.
Europe's common currency had climbed above $1.34 on Friday
as investors covered overextended short positions but the rally
proved short-lived given the euro zone's fundamental backdrop.
The euro, though, did find support at $1.3350.
"We can see continued euro weakness because of the
geopolitical tension on its doorstep," said Alan Robinson,
global portfolio advisor at RBC Wealth Management in Seattle.
"However, geopolitical tension could dissipate quickly. And
if that were to happen, we might see a relief rally in the euro.
I think we have to be a little careful here, as the euro has
come down fairly significantly."
In late New York trading, the euro was down 0.2 percent on
the day against the dollar at $1.3383. Against the yen,
the euro was flat to slightly lower at 136.75 yen.
Net euro short positioning is now at an extreme level, the
largest in two years. This week, euro shorts totaled 128,747
contracts, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The dollar, meanwhile, was up 0.1 percent against a basket
of currencies at 81.459. It was up 0.2 percent versus the
yen at 102.18 yen.
The U.S. currency has caught a bid as Treasury yields edged
higher earlier in the session. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields
have recovered from two month-lows hit last Friday and were last
at 2.420 percent. Higher yields are an indication a sense of
calm has returned to the market after a relatively quiet weekend
in Ukraine and the Middle East.
"The greenback has now outperformed most rivals for months
as improving U.S. data keep the Federal Reserve on course to
raise borrowing rates next year," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
The Norwegian crown, meanwhile, soared to a seven-week high
against the euro as investors trimmed expectations the central
bank would cut interest rates.
The crown surged 1 percent against the euro amid high
volumes after Norway reported consumer inflation unexpectedly
jumped in July. It hit 8.2835 crowns per euro, its
strongest since June 19, when the currency had dived after the
Norges Bank hinted at a possible rate cut if the economy
weakened.
The euro was last down 1.0 percent at 8.2769 crowns.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Nick Zieminski)