* Tensions in Ukraine push yen, Swiss franc higher
* Dollar index lower as weak U.S. economic numbers weigh
* Focus on Fed next week
(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment, details)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 15 The dollar fell on Friday, hurt
by generally weak U.S. economic data this week and heightened
tensions in Ukraine that pushed Treasury yields lower.
Investors sold the greenback against the safe-haven yen and
Swiss franc.
The Japanese and Swiss currencies advanced against most
currencies after the government in Kiev said its artillery
partially destroyed a Russian column in fighting overnight.
Russia denied its forces had crossed into Ukraine, calling the
Ukrainian report "some kind of fantasy.
The Swiss franc hit a 19-month high against the euro and a
three-week peak versus the dollar. The yen, meanwhile, reversed
losses against the dollar, turning higher.
"Risk has evaporated from the markets after the Ukraine
headlines," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "We have seen
investors use the yen and Swiss franc as safe harbors."
The yen and Swiss franc tend to benefit in times of global
tension because of their deep liquidity. The dollar is also a
safe haven, but recently investors have bought the greenback
against emerging market currencies in periods of financial or
geopolitical stress.
U.S. bond yields fell sharply on concerns about the
Russia-Ukraine conflict, a negative for the dollar. Benchmark
U.S. 10-year note yields fell to their lowest since
June 2013. They were last at 2.35 percent, from 2.40 percent in
the previous session.
In late trading, the dollar was down 0.1 percent against the
yen at 102.33 yen after hitting a more than one-week
high earlier in the session.
The euro, meanwhile, tumbled versus the Swiss franc to its
lowest since January 2013. It was last at 1.2093 francs
, down 0.2 percent. The dollar also fell versus the
franc to a three-week trough. It last traded at 0.9028 franc
, down 0.4 percent.
The U.S. currency slid versus the euro as well, with the
latter up 0.2 percent to $1.3393.
The greenback's broad losses pushed the dollar index down
0.2 percent to 81.44.
Soft U.S. economic numbers for most of this week - including
retail sales, jobless claims and a lower consumer sentiment
index - have weighed on the dollar.
"The weak numbers were seen keeping the Fed on a low rate
path for the foreseeable future," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
Federal Reserve events should be the focus next week and
could drive movements in currencies. Minutes from the Fed's late
July meeting are due next Wednesday, followed by Thursday's
start of a three-day central bankers' conference hosted by the
Fed in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)