* Dollar gains against major currencies
* U.S. housing starts surge in July
* CPI figures meet expectations
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 19 The U.S. dollar hit nine-month
highs against the euro and rose against a basket of major
currencies on Tuesday after strong U.S. housing data bolstered
expectations for an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the
Federal Reserve.
U.S. housing starts surged 15.7 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual 1.09-million unit pace in July, snapping two
straight months of declines, the Commerce Department said on
Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected starts to
rise to a 969,000-unit rate last month.
"This pretty much indicates that growth here in the U.S.
continues to outperform other parts of the world," said Sireen
Harajli, a foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank
in New York. "It's just a matter of time before the Fed will
have to tighten monetary policy."
Investors are closely watching for signs of when the U.S.
central bank will hike rates from rock-bottom lows, which
traders say will boost the dollar by driving investment flows
into the United States.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Consumer Price
Index edged up 0.1 percent last month after increasing 0.3
percent in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI
increased 2.0 percent after advancing 2.1 percent in June. The
figures were in line with economists' expectations, according to
a Reuters poll.
Analysts said the figures had little positive impact on the
dollar and would not likely affect the Fed's outlook for raising
rates. The Fed targets 2 percent inflation and it tracks an
index that is running even lower than the CPI.
"It once again confirms that we have no sign of inflationary
pressure coming through," said Sebastien Galy, currency
strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
The euro, which hit a nine-month low against the
dollar of $1.3314 in the wake of the U.S. housing starts and CPI
data, was last down 0.33 percent against the dollar at $1.3318.
The dollar hit a two-week high against the Japanese yen
of 102.91 yen earlier in the session and was last up 0.32
percent against the yen at 102.89 yen. The dollar was last up
0.26 percent against the Swiss franc to trade at 0.9088
franc.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.37
percent at 81.880.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
was last at 2.40 percent, up slightly from 2.39 percent late
Monday.
Analysts said that despite Tuesday's strong housing data
that supported a hawkish bent, Wednesday's release of minutes
from the Fed's July policy meeting would likely show a continued
dovish tone from the U.S. central bank.
"The Fed would prefer to err on the side of caution," said
Harajli of Mizuho.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Chizu
Nomiyama)