* Fed minutes show slightly more hawkish tone
* Dollar hits multi-month highs against major currencies
* Eyes on Jackson Hole summit starting Thursday
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The U.S. dollar hit fresh
multi-month highs against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy
meeting signaled the potential for an earlier-than-expected hike
in interest rates.
The Fed has been surprised by how quickly the U.S. labor
market is healing but does not want to bring forward a planned
rate hike until the recovery looks more convincing, the minutes
showed.
The minutes showed many members of the Fed's policy-setting
committee thought the characterization that there was
"significant" slack in the labor market "might have to change
before long."
"The message is hawkish," said Jose Wynne, global head of FX
research at Barclays in New York. "The committee is just
acknowledging that they are beginning to shift on their view on
rates."
Investors are monitoring the Fed closely for hints of when
the U.S. central bank will tighten its easy money policies by
raising interest rates from current rock-bottom levels, which
could boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the
United States.
The dollar had gained prior to the release of the minutes on
optimism surrounding U.S. growth following
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data on Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, hit a fresh 11-month high of
82.277. The index was last up 0.47 percent at 82.267.
The euro hit a fresh 11-1/2-month low of $1.3256
against the dollar and was last down 0.45 percent against the
dollar at $1.3258. The dollar hit a fresh 4-1/2-month high
against the Japanese yen of 103.84 yen and was last up
0.87 percent against the yen at 103.81 yen.
The dollar hit a fresh seven-month high against the Swiss
franc of 0.9138 franc, and was last up 0.46 percent
against the franc at 0.9133 franc.
The British pound, which had earlier gained after
minutes showed two of the Bank of England's policymakers
unexpectedly voted earlier this month for an interest rate hike,
was last down 0.15 percent against the dollar at $1.6590.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
was last at 2.43 percent, up from 2.41 percent late
Tuesday.
Analysts looked ahead to a global central banking summit in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming starting Thursday, where Fed Chair Janet
Yellen is scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday. Analysts said
they expected Yellen to show a dovish bias.
"I don't think she'll be quite as hawkish" as the minutes
released Wednesday, said John Canally, economist and investment
strategist at LPL Financial in Boston. He said Yellen would
likely reiterate concerns about slack in the labor market and
that more dovish comments could dampen the dollar's recent
gains.
