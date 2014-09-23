* Dollar uptrend seen continuing
* Euro pulls away from 14-month trough
* Dollar index holds below four-year peak
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The dollar held steady against
other major currencies on Tuesday after a flurry of
profit-taking that also helped lift the battered euro.
The euro, which traded near $1.40 in May, was up 0.06
percent in late New York dealings at $1.286 after trading as
high as $1.29, in part on data suggesting improved economic
growth in Germany.
Bruised by worries about economic growth and loosening
European Central Bank monetary policies, the euro on Monday had
touched a 14-month low.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar on Tuesday was
flat at 108.84 yen.
Sterling was up 0.15 percent against the dollar, and
the dollar index of six currencies traded against the greenback
was off 0.1 percent after touching a 4-1/2-year peak on Monday.
"Initially there was profit-taking but there is clearly
increasing evidence that the market is becoming long dollars,"
said currency strategist Sebastien Galy at Societe Generale in
New York.
"People are finding it difficult to be long anything else
but dollars," he said. "The net outcome is the dollar trend is
well in place and continues."
The dollar has risen for 10 weeks. Interest rates, a key
attraction for currency traders, are substantially higher in the
United States than in the euro zone, whose policymakers are
battling a weak economy with easy money as the Federal Reserves
tightens monetary policies.
On Tuesday, the euro got a lift when the German composite
PMI rose to 54.0 from 53.7 in August, moving further above the
50 mark, which denotes growth.
The corresponding survey for the euro zone, however, showed
business activity expanding at a slightly weaker pace than
expected as companies cut prices for the 30th month in a row.
Overall, the data did little to alter the picture of a sluggish
recovery in the euro zone.
The dollar's run prompted New York Federal Reserve Bank
President William Dudley to caution that the gains could
complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic
performance and pushing down inflation.
Dudley said on Monday that while the value of the dollar was
not a policy goal for the Fed, it had to be taken into account
as part of the central bank's economic forecast.
