* Dollar stalls at recent highs against yen, euro
* Hong Kong demonstrations raise worries about Beijing
response
* Kiwi at lowest in over a year as RBNZ data confirms
intervention
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 29 The dollar's three-month rally
took a breather on Monday on nervousness over Beijing's response
to democracy protests in Hong Kong and concerns it might hurt
the region's economy and status as a global financial hub.
The Communist government, which resumed its rule over the
former British colony in 1997, made clear it would not tolerate
dissent, and warned against any foreign interference.
The dollar's rally on expectations the Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates in the mid-2015 was seen as overdone and
the currency was headed for a pullback, analysts said.
"The situation in Hong Kong is starting to weigh on people.
The dollar just has had this massive rally. You are beginning to
see some profit-taking," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The greenback reached six-year highs against the yen in
Asian trading, while the dollar index hit a four-year peak
before falling on worries about Hong Kong and a sell-off on Wall
Street.
The dollar was up 0.06 percent at 109.33 yen, down from an
earlier peak of 109.74 yen, according to Reuters data.
The dollar index slipped 0.13 percent at 85.527 after
rising to 85.798 earlier.
The euro steadied against the greenback at $1.2703,
up 0.2 percent from late Friday. The single currency hit a
two-year low against the dollar earlier Monday at $1.2665.
The Hong Kong dollar was stable after falling to a
six-month low. Pegged to the U.S. dollar, it was last down about
0.1 percent at 7.7649.
Monday's data on personal spending and pending home sales
suggested U.S. economy is growing but not fast enough for the
U.S. central bank to raise policy rates from its near-zero range
that it adopted in December 2008 before mid-2015.
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Monday
urged "patience" on increasing rates, even though he suggested
the rates could rise in the not-too-distance future.
The biggest mover among developed-world currencies was the
New Zealand dollar. Figures showed the country's central bank
intervened heavily against its currency in August in a bid to
help its exporters.
The kiwi was down 1.4 percent to its lowest against the
dollar since August 2013, last traded at $0.7765.
