* Euro slips below $1.26 for 1st time in 2 years
* Euro on track for biggest quarterly loss vs dollar since
2010
* Norwegian crown biggest mover, gains nearly 1 pct
* Kiwi stabilizes after hitting near 14-month low
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar climbed to a
four-year high against a basket of currencies and hit a two-year
high against the euro on Tuesday after euro zone inflation fell
in September, putting the greenback on track for its biggest
quarterly gain in six years.
The Norwegian crown was another big mover, up 0.9
percent to a three-week high of 8.114 crowns per euro after its
central bank unveiled plans to buy 250 million crowns per day in
October.
"U.S. data have been very supportive of the dollar against
other major currencies," said Sireen Harajli, currency
strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket
of six major currencies, has gained 7.7 percent over the last
three months, the biggest quarterly gain since 2008 and a
record-setting 11 straight weeks of gains. It was last up 0.4
percent at 85.91.
The United States will likely expand faster than Japan and
the euro zone in the foreseeable future, which will cause the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates ahead of its Japanese
and European counterparts, analysts said.
Data showed euro zone inflation slowed to 0.3 percent
year-over-year rise in September from 0.4 percent the previous
month, pushing the 18-nation block closer to deflation which the
European Central Bank seeks to avert.
The anticipated policy divergence between the ECB and the
Fed has helped grow the spread between the two-year U.S.
Treasury yield and its German counterpart
to 65 basis points, close to the widest in seven years and
bolstering the appeal of the dollar.
Earlier, the euro sank below $1.26 for the first time
since September 2012, hitting a low of $1.25710 on the EBS
trading platform. It was last down 0.4 percent at $1.2629.
The euro was on track to fall 7.8 percent against the dollar
in the third quarter, its biggest quarterly loss since the
second quarter of 2010.
The dollar inched up to another six-year high against the
yen of 109.86 yen, and was last trading up 0.17
percent on the day at 109.695 yen.
Some analysts had cautioned that the dollar's
three-month-long rally was at risk of running out of steam,
particularly against the yen.
"It seemed overstretched at the moment," Harajli said.
The greenback was on pace to rise 8.3 percent versus the yen
in the quarter, the biggest quarterly gain in six quarters.
Tuesday's mildly disappointing U.S. data on housing,
consumer confidence and Midwest business activity pushed the
dollar off its earlier highs.
"We do think the trend is still favorable for the greenback.
The United States still looks better than most of the world,"
said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors
in St. Louis, Missouri.
Among other currencies, the New Zealand dollar
edged up 0.4 percent at $0.7797 after hitting its lowest in
nearly 14 months following data that showed that country's
central bank weakened the kiwi in August. For the quarter, it
has fallen 11 percent, one of the weakest developed currencies
in the third quarter.
The Hong Kong dollar steadied after falling on Monday
against the dollar on worries about how aggressively Beijing
might deal with pro-democracy protesters there.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham in
London, Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan, David Gregorio and Tom Brown)