* Dollar/yen pokes above 110 threshold, first since 2008
* Mixed U.S. economic data does not dim dollar outlook
* Markets take profits on dollar longs
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 1 The dollar dropped from six-year
highs against the yen on Wednesday, weighed down by a fall in
U.S. Treasury debt yields amid weakness in global stocks.
Investors also booked profits on long U.S. dollar positions
ahead of key event risks such as the European Central Bank's
monetary policy meeting on Thursday and Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report.
Still, the dollar is expected to sustain its strength for
the rest of the year as investors bet that robust U.S. economic
data will lead the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.
U.S. economic reports on Wednesday were mixed. A private
sector employment report showed the U.S. economy added more than
200,000 jobs last month but that was offset by
weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity dropped to 56.6 last month, its lowest
since June, from 59.0 in August. Economists had forecast it
would slide to 58.5. A gauge of new orders fell to 60.0 from
66.7.
"The dollar's moves today are positioning-driven because the
selling in the dollar came after the positive jobs number," said
Greg Moore, senior currency strategist, at RBC Capital Markets
in Toronto.
"There's no reason for the market to sell the dollar like
that unless it's positioning ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
number."
In late New York trading, the dollar was down 0.3 percent at
109.23 yen, having risen past 110 yen during Asian trade.
The dollar index was flat at 85.949. The index has
risen 7.4 percent so far this year, and is on track for its
biggest yearly gain in nine years.
The greenback's weakness coincided with the fall in U.S.
Treasury yields. Both U.S. 10-year note and 30-year
bond yields fell to one-month lows.
"Obviously, there has been some profit-taking on long dollar
positions," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York. "Beyond that, I don't think anybody has
changed their mind on the bullish dollar trend."
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.2 percent at $1.2611,
holding near two-year lows hit on Tuesday. The euro zone's
common currency was hit by fresh evidence of a slowdown in
inflation in the area.
Data showed euro zone annual inflation cooled to 0.3 percent
in September from 0.4 percent, intensifying the case for the ECB
to offer more stimulus, including quantitative easing.
That stoked the view that monetary policies in Europe and
the United States are diverging. While the Fed is expected to
tighten at some point, there is a growing view that the ECB will
need to implement a full-blown policy of government bond-buying
to fend off the threat of deflation.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James
Dalgleish)