* Dollar index to post biggest weekly fall in six months
* Yen hits 5-week high vs euro on global growth worries
* Drop in oil prices sends Norwegian crown to three-week low
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 10 The dollar firmed for a second
straight session on Friday after three consecutive days of
losses, bolstered by safe-haven bids on worries about the health
of the global economy with slow-downs evident in Europe, Japan,
and China.
"Dollar strength is still on the table here going forward
and the driver behind that is policy divergence," said Andrew
Dilz, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
"We're seeing a rate hike in the United States by the second
half of the year. At the same time, we're seeing fractures
elsewhere in economic growth such as Europe."
The dollar index, however, a measure of the greenback's
value against a basket of major currencies, was still on track
to end the week on a negative note, its first in 13 weeks. The
index was also on pace for its largest weekly fall in six
months.
In midmorning trading, the dollar index was up 0.4
percent on the day at 85.842.
The euro, meanwhile, slumped on concerns about the region's
economic weakness, specifically Germany. Worries about the euro
zone were echoed by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi, who said on Friday that a slowdown in the euro zone's
economic momentum could weigh further on the reluctance of
companies and households to invest.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2619, but was still
likely to end the week with its strongest weekly gain since
April.
Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 107.81, but
was on course for its biggest weekly loss in seven months.
"We may have a stronger U.S. dollar today, but the more
important takeaway is that we haven't gotten to new highs since
Oct. 3," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
"This could suggest that we're stabilizing a bit until we
get a catalyst that would take the dollar another leg higher."
Global growth worries, which sent stocks and commodities
down across the board, pushed the safe-haven yen to a five-week
high against the euro. The drop in oil prices to a four-year low
below $90 took its toll on the Norwegian crown.
Norway's currency, which has a strong correlation with oil
prices, sank to its weakest in three weeks against the euro as
September inflation data also dipped below forecasts. The euro
was 0.4 percent up at 8.2450 crowns.
All of that has made markets much more jittery as seen in a
jump in the CBOE volatility index, a measure of investor
anxiety, to highs not seen since early February.
Analysts said the pickup in volatility means the dollar's
road higher is likely to get bumpier.
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said the dollar had
rallied too far, too fast since July, on the back of strong data
and a small change in the U.S. Federal Reserve's language.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Peter Galloway)