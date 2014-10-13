* Dollar near one-month low versus yen

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Monday on persisting concerns about global economic growth and worries that the Federal Reserve may delay its first interest rate hike.

Concerns over the health of overseas economies continued in the wake of last week's weak German economic data and the International Monetary Fund's cut to its global growth forecast, and strengthened the euro and Japanese yen against the dollar.

And Fed officials said on Saturday that a slowdown in the global economy could hamper a tightening of U.S. monetary policy. Many currency traders anticipate that a Fed hike in short-term interest rates will boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

"The belief is that the Fed would be one of the first central banks to tighten policy," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "If the Fed is less likely to tighten because of global growth concerns, markets are likely to reduce their exposure to long dollar positions."

Among Fed officials' remarks on Saturday, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said at an event sponsored by the IMF that the global outlook might hamper the effort to normalize U.S. monetary policy after years of extraordinary stimulus.

Analysts said the yen, which tends to gain on jitters over global growth, benefited from the dollar's weakness, while both the yen and the euro rose as traders unwound riskier currency bets.

China's September trade data showed exports in the world's second-largest economy grew 15.3 percent year-on-year and imports were up 7 percent in terms of value.

The data helped boost the Australian and New Zealand dollars, given close trade ties between those countries and China, said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

The euro was last up 0.5 percent against the U.S. dollar at $1.2690, just below a session high of $1.2699. The dollar fell 0.55 percent against the yen to 107.10 yen after hitting 107.07 yen, its lowest level in nearly a month, earlier in the session.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, dropped 0.54 percent to 85.459. The dollar was 0.51 percent weaker against the Swiss franc at 0.9524 franc.

The Australian dollar climbed 0.98 percent to $0.8766, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.99 percent to $0.7893.

U.S. bond markets were closed for the Columbus Day holiday. U.S. stocks fell sharply, with the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index down 1.65 percent.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)