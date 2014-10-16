* Dollar gains traction after Wednesday selloff

* U.S. data boosts confidence in U.S. economy

* Weak Spanish debt auction, euro zone inflation data underpin dollar

* Comments from Fed's Bullard boost sterling against dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 16 The U.S. dollar recovered against the euro and yen on Thursday after stronger U.S. economic data reinforced the view that Wednesday's selloff in the greenback was overdone.

Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week, while a report from the Federal Reserve showed production at the nation's factories, mines and utilities advanced a larger-than-expected 1.0 percent last month.

"The data today was very important in that it provided reassurance that the U.S. economic outlook hasn't changed drastically," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

A disappointing auction of Spanish debt and data showing deflation hit five peripheral euro zone countries in September also underscored the relative health of the U.S. economy.

While consumer inflation at 0.3 percent was unchanged from Eurostat's Sept. 30 estimate and met market expectations, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain showed deflation in September on persistently depressed household demand.

The dollar gained some traction after hitting a three-week low against the euro and the Swiss franc Wednesday and a more than one-month low against the safe-haven yen.

The dollar pared its gains, however, after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in a television interview with Bloomberg that the Fed might want to keep its bond-buying program running for longer than anticipated given a drop in inflation expectations.

Analysts said the comments fueled the British sterling's rise against the dollar, since it bolstered the view that the Bank of England could tighten monetary policy before the U.S. Fed, even though Bullard said that he still viewed a rate hike in the first quarter of next year as appropriate.

Analysts said the gains in sterling pushed the U.S. dollar index lower. The dollar index measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, including sterling.

"The Bullard comments were a little bit of a standout to the extent that he was shifting gears," said Alan Ruskin, global head of foreign exchange strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.

The euro was last down 0.23 percent against the dollar at $1.2807 after hitting a high of $1.2885 Wednesday. The euro hit an 11-month low against the yen of 134.16 yen.

The dollar was last up 0.4 percent against the yen at 106.33 yen after hitting a low of 105.21 Wednesday.

The dollar was last up 0.3 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9425 franc after hitting a three-week low of 0.9361 on Wednesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.28 percent at 84.911.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 stock index ended mostly flat, while Treasuries yields rose. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)