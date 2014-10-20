(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 6 to say the Japanese yen fell
instead of strengthened)
* Yen steadies vs dollar after earlier losses
* Euro up despite weak German data
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Major currencies traded in
tight ranges on Monday with investors facing a vacuum of data
and modest price changes in global markets, save for Japan where
stocks rallied on possible public pension fund spending, which
helped bring down the yen.
After a week of wide currency market gyrations, investors
appear to have settled in for a quiet start to the week,
unwilling to make fresh bets ahead of Wednesday's U.S. inflation
data and Thursday's European manufacturing reports
In addition, the Federal Reserve is expected to follow
through with its plan to end quantitative easing at the end of
the month while benchmark U.S. interest rates are forecast to
remain near zero well into 2015.
"I think there is a real risk that if there is a downside
surprise in the CPI this could have an outsized reaction in the
U.S. Treasury market and dollar," said Paresh Upadhyaya,
portfolio manager, director of currency strategy at Pioneer
Investments in Boston.
"It will push Treasury yields lower and could lead to a
softer dollar. The bigger reaction would be most felt in
dollar/yen. There could be a real risk that 105.50 yen support
could be breached," he said.
The yen fell after Japan's benchmark Nikkei-225 stock index
surged 4 percent on Monday, taking in upbeat U.S.
economic data last week as well as news that Japan's $1.2
trillion public pension fund would likely raise its allocation
to domestic stocks to about 25 percent from 12 percent.
Resignations in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet were, in
the short term, overshadowed by these external factors.
The dollar was just slightly negative against the yen at
106.84 yen, while the euro traded at $1.2778, up 0.15
percent against the greenback.
"The dollar had a really great run against its counterparts
over the last two months," said John Doyle, director of markets
at Washington, D.C-based Tempus Inc., adding that he still looks
for dollar strength in the coming months and next year.
Worries about global economic growth persist.
Germany's central bank said on Monday the German economy,
the largest in the euro zone, risks coming dangerously close to
recession, forecasting little or no growth in the second half of
the year.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, said it had started
buying covered bonds, opening a new front in its battle to
revive the euro zone economy and keep deflation at bay.
The Bundesbank's gloomy assessment raises the prospect that
the German economy could stay weak, compounding the problems of
the 18-country currency bloc, whose economy is already slowing
to a virtual halt.
German data showed producer prices declining for the 14th
consecutive month, highlighting the disinflationary pressures
that are causing concern to investors and policymakers alike.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish)