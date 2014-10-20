(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 6 to say the Japanese yen fell
instead of strengthened)
* Euro rises vs dollar, yen despite weak German data
* Yen steadies vs dollar after earlier losses
* Sterling 100-day moving average below 200-day moving
average
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Major currencies traded in
tight ranges on Monday with investors facing a dearth of new
data and modest price changes in global markets, save for Japan
where stocks rallied on possible public pension fund spending,
which helped bring down the yen.
After a week of wide currency market gyrations, investors
appeared unwilling to make fresh bets ahead of Wednesday's U.S.
inflation data and Thursday's European manufacturing reports
In addition, the Federal Reserve is expected to follow
through with its plan to end quantitative easing at the end of
the month while benchmark U.S. interest rates are forecast to
remain near zero well into 2015.
"I think there is a real risk that if there is a downside
surprise in the CPI this could have an outsized reaction in the
U.S. Treasury market and dollar," said Paresh Upadhyaya,
portfolio manager, director of currency strategy at Pioneer
Investments in Boston.
"It will push Treasury yields lower and could lead to a
softer dollar. The bigger reaction would be most felt in
dollar/yen. There could be a real risk that 105.50 yen support
could be breached," he said.
The yen fell after Japan's benchmark Nikkei-225 stock index
surged 4 percent on Monday, taking in upbeat U.S.
economic data last week as well as news that Japan's $1.2
trillion public pension fund would likely raise its allocation
to domestic stocks to about 25 percent from 12 percent.
Resignations in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet were, in
the short term, overshadowed by these external factors.
The dollar fell 0.5 percent against the yen at 106.81 yen
while the euro traded at $1.2809, up 0.37 percent.
"The dollar had a really great run against its counterparts
over the last two months," said John Doyle, director of markets
at Washington, D.C-based Tempus Inc., adding that he still looks
for dollar strength in the coming months and next year.
Sterling regained ground on the dollar after last week's
trough, trading up 0.51 percent to $1.6176. The UK
currency's steep fall has pulled its 100-day moving average
slightly below the 200-day one for the first time in just over a
year. When a shorter-term moving average cuts below a
longer-term one, this is typically seen as a negative signal for
the market.
Germany's central bank said on Monday the German economy
risks coming dangerously close to recession, forecasting little
or no growth in the second half of 2014.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, said it started buying
covered bonds in a bid to revive the euro zone economy and keep
deflation at bay.
The Bundesbank's gloomy assessment raises the prospect
Germany's economy could stay weak, compounding the problems of
the 18-country currency bloc, whose economy is already slowing
to a virtual halt.
German producer prices declined for the 14th consecutive
month, highlighting the disinflationary pressures causing
concern to investors and policymakers alike.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish)