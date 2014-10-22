(Recasts with US data, updates prices, adds comment, changes
* U.S. Sept CPI slightly above forecast, gives dollar added
boost
* Euro at one week low, weaker on banking sector worries
* BoE minutes pushes sterling down
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 22 The U.S. dollar extended
broad-based gains on Wednesday after marginally
higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data coupled with earlier
concerns over European banks sent the greenback to one-week
highs against the euro.
A slight uptick in September U.S. CPI data, a 0.1 percent
rise versus a mean forecast of no change, helped push U.S.
Treasury yields up, supporting the greenback.
"To a large extent, the dollar is following U.S. yields. The
sharp drop in U.S. yields last week was driven by fears of a
slowing recovery and disinflationary pressures," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"There weren't any big surprises in CPI but the fact that it
was a little firmer at the headline kind of helps nudge the
market's expectations closer to the Fed's, even though the gap
is still quite large," he said.
Spanish news agency EFE, citing unnamed financial sources,
said 11 euro zone banks were set to fail this weekend's
long-awaited stress tests. That followed a
Reuters report on Tuesday that the European Central Bank was
looking at buying corporate bonds to boost euro liquidity.
After the U.S. data, the euro dropped to a fresh one-week
low of $1.2657, down 0.44 percent on the day. The dollar
traded at 107.18 yen, a gain of 0.20 percent.
Sterling dropped 0.43 percent to $1.6040, undermined
by minutes from a Bank of England meeting showing the Monetary
Policy Committee's nine members saw "few signs" of inflation
pressures building. This indicated the drive toward tighter
monetary policy was losing some steam. Just two members voted to
raise interest rates, according to the minutes.
"Calls for a rate hike early next year are diminishing, and
if things continue as they are it might not be long before we
see the first hike priced in for early 2016 instead," said Alex
Edwards, head of the corporate desk at UKForex.
The ECB, which will publish the test outcomes for 130 banks
on Sunday, warned after the EFE report that final results had
not yet been sent to the lenders involved, and it could not
comment on individual institutions. Any inferences drawn would
be "highly speculative", it said.
But the report adds to a longer list of concerns about
getting Europe onto a stronger growth footing and avoiding
sinking into a debilitating cycle of deflation.
Several sources told Reuters on Tuesday the ECB was
considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market in an
effort to boost the flailing euro zone economy, and could begin
buying the bonds early next year.
ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene told Belgian media
there were no concrete plans for corporate bond purchases, but
said this could be a way to prevent the bank from paying too
much for just covered bonds and asset backed securities.
