* U.S. leading economic indicators better than expected
* German and eurozone flash PMIs beat expectations
* China PMI shows mixed picture, fails to excite markets
* Kiwi falls 1.25 percent, dented by benign inflation data
(Recasts with U.S. data, comment, changes dateline from LONDON)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The dollar rallied on Thursday
as investors plowed cash back into riskier asset classes, with
an underpinning of promising data from the United States and
better-than-expected manufacturing data in Europe and China.
The dollar was up 0.14 percent against a basket of major
currencies, trading at 85.806. It benefited from both
rising U.S. Treasury yields, which illustrated an easing of
investor concerns after last week's phalanx of selling, and a
continuing U.S. equities rally.
On the data front, the Conference Board's U.S. Leading
Economic Index increased 0.8 percent in September after being
flat in August, pointing to solid economic growth for the
remainder of the year. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits
rose last week, but the underlying trend remained consistent
with a firming labor market, data showed on Thursday.
"When bond investors were panicking, that took everyone
down," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of currency
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "Now that the fixed
income market seems more content and yields are escalating, that
is helping the dollar rally and is a vote of confidence in the
U.S. economy."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 2.27 percent
as investors sold out of the safe-haven asset.
"Dollar/yen is nicely rallying as a reversal of the carry
trade is underway," said Sebastian Galy, senior currency
strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "So the risk-on
trade is here as investors search for yield in a stronger
performing U.S. economy."
The dollar rose nearly 1 percent to 108.17 yen. The
euro climbed nearly 1 percent to 136.82 yen
The euro pulled up from a two-week low against the dollar
earlier on Thursday, helped by the pick-up in eurozone business
growth, but traded near the unchanged mark at $1.2647.
Gains for the euro could be fleeting amid continued
expectations of more monetary easing and concerns over the
health of the European banking sector.
An improvement in purchasing managers' surveys in Europe and
China eases some worries about the outlook for those two key
economies. Still, news that companies in the eurozone cut prices
at the steepest rate in almost five years will be of concern to
the European Central Bank, which is striving to ward off the
risk of deflation in the region.
"Europe's PMI data was better than expected, but it helps
keep the euro from going down, not serve as an impetus for a
rally," said Schlossberg. "The message of the data today is that
the best you can get out of Europe is stabilization."
The New Zealand dollar fell 1.24 percent to $0.7828
after softer-than expected inflation data that could give the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand room to further delay its next
interest rate hike.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo.; Editing by
Catherine Evans and Lisa Von Ahn)