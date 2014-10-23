* U.S. leading economic indicators better than expected
* Dollar's gains cut on reports of Ebola-like symptoms in
New York doctor
* German and eurozone flash PMIs beat expectations
* China PMI shows mixed picture, fails to excite markets
* Kiwi falls 1.50 percent, dented by benign inflation data
(Updates with Ebola report, adds latest prices, comment)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The dollar rallied on Thursday
as investors plowed cash back into riskier asset classes,
underpinned by promising U.S. data and stronger-than-expected
manufacturing reports in Europe and China.
The dollar rose 0.10 percent against a basket of major
currencies, with the U.S. Dollar Index at 85.83. It
benefited from both rising U.S. Treasury yields, which reflected
an easing of investor concerns after last week's phalanx of
selling, and a continuing U.S. equities rally.
However, the dollar trimmed gains in late trading as the
U.S. stock rally pulled back on news that a New York City-based
doctor was rushed to a hospital with Ebola-like symptoms.
The patient had returned to the United States
within the past 21 days after working in an Ebola-affected
country in West Africa.
"You still have a knee-jerk reaction now, but I think for
the time being the market is not pricing (Ebola) in as a serious
risk," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of currency
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
The Conference Board's U.S. Leading Economic Index increased
0.8 percent in September after being flat in August, pointing to
solid economic growth for the remainder of the year. New claims
for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week, but the
underlying trend remained consistent with a firming labor
market, data showed on Thursday.
"Now that the fixed income market seems more content and
yields are escalating, that is helping the dollar rally and is a
vote of confidence in the U.S. economy," Schlossberg said.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to 2.27 percent
as investors sold out of the safe-haven asset.
"Dollar/yen is nicely rallying as a reversal of the carry
trade is underway," said Sebastian Galy, senior currency
strategist at Societe Generale in New York. "So the risk-on
trade is here as investors search for yield in a stronger
performing U.S. economy."
The dollar surged as high as 108.35 Japanese yen, a
gain of more than 1 percent to its best level since Oct. 8. The
dollar fetched 108.16 yen late Thursday, up 0.94 percent on the
day. The euro rose a similar amount to 136.82 yen.
The euro pulled up from a two-week low against the dollar
earlier on Thursday, helped by the pick-up in eurozone business
growth, but traded near the unchanged mark at $1.2650.
An improvement in purchasing managers' surveys in Europe and
China eased some worries about the outlook for those two major
economies.
Gains for the euro could be fleeting, with continued
expectations of more monetary easing, risks of deflation and
concerns over the health of the European banking sector.
The New Zealand dollar fell 1.24 percent to $0.7828
after softer-than expected inflation data that could give the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand room to further delay its next
interest rate hike.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo.; Editing by
Catherine Evans, Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)