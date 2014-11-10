(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
* Dollar index rallies in quiet trading
* Swiss franc gains take it back near SNB intervention
territory
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 10 The dollar rallied from session
lows on Monday to trade higher, as investors took advantage of
the pullback to buy back the U.S. currency given that its
positive fundamentals remained intact.
Investors sold the dollar for about 1-1/2 days following a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report last Friday. But overall
the jobs number still reinforced the view that the U.S. labor
market has been recovering at a steady pace.
"The dollar dynamics are currently at play here," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington. "Everybody knows that the dollar is the
only game in town."
The fundamental picture remains in favour of further gains
for the dollar, with Japan again easing monetary policy and a
grim euro zone economic picture making a strong case for similar
action from the European Central Bank.
In other trading, the Swiss franc touched a two-year high
versus the euro, on the verge of reaching the Swiss central
bank's 1.20 franc ceiling that would trigger intervention.
Higher-yielding currencies generally viewed as risky assets
such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, and emerging
market units such as the Turkish lira and South Africa rand
started the day on a stronger note, but reversed their gains as
the dollar rally gained momentum.
In late trading in New York, the dollar was up 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies at 87.811. Against the
yen, the dollar was up 0.3 percent at 114.88 yen. The
dollar has gained more than 9 percent versus the yen this year.
The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to
$1.2421.
Preliminary euro zone economic growth figures for the third
quarter on Friday will offer more evidence on the scale of the
currency bloc's problems delivering the growth needed to rescue
it from years of debt-fuelled deflation.
In late trading, the euro was flat against the Swiss franc
at 1.2026 francs .
The Swiss National Bank has successfully kept a lid on the
franc's gains for more than three years and says it has not had
to intervene to reinforce it for more than two years. The bank
does not flag its interventions until after the fact.
