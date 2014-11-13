* Japan's yen sags as Nikkei rises
* Dollar index off
* Sterling stung by soft UK housing data
(Adds late prices, quotes)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 13 The dollar on Thursday neared a
seven-year high against the yen amid heightened speculation that
Japan's prime minister will call a snap election next month, and
dipped against the euro.
The greenback posted gains against Britain's pound, which
plumbed 14-month lows against the U.S. currency.
The dollar index eased 0.1 percent after New York
Federal Reserve President William Dudley said any premature
tightening in U.S. monetary policy could hurt economic recovery.
"The market seems content to sit in the range here and bide
time on the dollar," said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign exchange
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. "We think the dollar in
the long run goes up."
Investment interest in the dollar softened this week as U.S.
yields steadied after a run-up and few U.S. economic reports
were issued to drive transactions, according to Osborne.
"We may see a bit more interest after the (U.S.) retail
sales on Friday," Osborne said.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 115.71 yen, not far
from a seven-year high of 116.11 struck on Tuesday. It briefly
touched a low of 115.32 yen after government data showed that
more Americans last week filed for jobless benefits than
expected but still near a 14-year low.
An election in Japan is seen returning Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to power with a bigger mandate, which analysts believe would
allow him to implement a second round of reflationary policies
and possibly delay a planned sales tax hike. That has spurred a
rally in Japanese stocks and weighed on the yen.
A senior figure in Abe's ruling party told reporters it
appeared the premier had decided to call an election. Abe is
expected to make his decision depending on the strength of
economic indicators, with third-quarter gross domestic product
data due on Monday.
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.2476.
Sterling dipped to a 14-month low against the dollar, with
weaker British housing data adding to pressure on the pound from
a shift in the Bank of England's economic outlook a day earlier.
The pound was last off 0.4 percent at $1.5709 and is
down 5 percent year to date against the dollar.
(Additiona reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham in
London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)