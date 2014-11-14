* Euro seen helped by short-covering, downturn in U.S.
yields
* Dollar index up for fourth straight week
* Yen touches 7-year low vs dollar
(Adds latest prices, weekly performance details and quotes)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar gave up strong early
gains and turned lower on Friday after the battered euro pivoted
to price gains amid reports of short-covering in the common
currency and a drop in U.S. bond yields.
The euro had its first weekly gain in four weeks and
on Friday last traded at $1.2523, up 0.40 percent for the day.
The dollar index, which early on Friday touched a
four-year high of 88.267 after a U.S. retail sales report
bolstered views of a strengthening U.S. economy, was off 0.20
percent at 87.497.
But the basket of major currencies traded against the dollar
has now had four straight weekly rises, a pattern that some
strategists and traders say signals more increases are likely.
"We have a fairly well-developed upward trend in the U.S.
dollar," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto. Persistent weakness in the Japanese yen
and Britain's sterling benefit the dollar, Sutton said.
During the trading day, the euro struck a low of $1.2399
before climbing.
"The euro's ability to hold above that $1.24 level
encouraged some investors to unwind short positions, essentially
buying back the euro at these lower levels," said Omer Esiner,
chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington, D.C.
Other investors quit dollar investments as U.S. Treasuries
yields declined after rising on hopes of piercing key levels,
according to Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
"The market tried to go for the break very slowly, and we
just sort of failed at that," Galy said. "From there we
consolidated with some profit-taking on the dollar."
U.S. Treasury 10-year yields last stood at
2.322 percent after touching a high of 2.377 percent.
Japan's yen touched a fresh seven-year low of 116.82
yen to the dollar immediately after the release of the U.S. data
and was last at 116.28, off 0.50 percent for the session.
The Swiss franc struck a 26-month high against the euro
at 1.2011, edging closer to the Swiss National Bank's
three-year-old cap of 1.20 francs per euro.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
Peter Galloway, Dan Grebler and Lisa Von Ahn)