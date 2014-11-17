(Recasts, adds data, changes byline and dateline from previous
LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Nov 17 The Japanese yen steadied
against the U.S. dollar on Monday, coming off seven-year lows
after Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the
third quarter.
Japan's economic shock sets the stage for Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap
election two years before he has to go to the polls.
Uncertainty around these events is likely to keep the
Japanese currency volatile, though the yen may gain if stocks
decline. The yen normally tends to rise as Tokyo's stock market
falls.
"There are going to be quite a few things for the market to
digest and we could see a fall in stocks and strengthening in
the yen," said Martin Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
The U.S. dollar was last at 116.41 yen, after earlier
rising as high as 117.04 yen.
The dollar also gained against the euro after European
Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said that the
ECB could theoretically extend purchases to gold, shares, or
exchange traded funds (ETFs) or other assets if more action is
needed to stimulate the region's economy.
"Because these were part of his prepared remarks that he was
planning to convey to the market, and didn't come out of a Q&A,
that put a bit of pressure on the euro," Schwerdtfeger said.
Over the last couple of months, the ECB has launched several
measures to revive the lackluster euro zone economy and Mersch
also said the bank should let these steps take effect first
before considering more action, while warning of dangers from
bond purchases.
The dollar extended gains against the euro after data showed
that U.S. manufacturing output rose in October, though a third
straight month of declines in motor vehicle production suggested
some slowdown in the pace of factory activity.
The euro was last US $1.2471 dollars, down from $1.2577
dollars earlier on Monday.
