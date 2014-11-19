(Recasts, adds data, changes byline and dateline from previous
LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Nov 19 The dollar hit a seven-year
high against the yen on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve
meeting minutes that could shed more light on the divergence in
monetary policy between the U.S. central bank and its major
global peers.
The yen also weakened to a six-year trough against the euro,
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe postponed a sales tax
hike in a move seen as supportive for stock markets but negative
for the currency.
The dollar rose as high as 117.67 yen, its highest
level since October 2007, and was last trading at 117.62 yen.
The Japanese currency was seen leading the move.
"It's definitely yen led, all the major surprises have been
coming out of Japan beginning with the BOJ monetary policy move
and subsequently the delay of the sales tax and the election
announcement (by Abe)," said Steven Englander, global head of
G10 foreign exchange strategy at CitiFX in New York.
The Bank of Japan kept policy unchanged on Wednesday, as
expected.
Focus now turns to the Federal Reserve, which will release
minutes of its October meeting.
Petr Krpata, currency strategist at ING, said the minutes
are likely to reiterate a hawkish tone as reflected in the Fed's
statement after its October meeting. The statement after that
meeting noted that the labor market was improving and inflation
was not likely to stay subdued for long.
"Such a message will likely send U.S. rates and the dollar
higher and increase expectations for a more material shift in
the FOMC bias at the Dec. 19 meeting," Krpata said.
However, a longer discussion on inflation, after the Fed
de-emphasized concerns about low levels of inflation in the
post-meeting statement, could surprise traders expecting a more
hawkish tone.
"We think there may be more discussion on inflation and
inflation risks to the downside in the minutes, so it could come
out as slightly more dovish than what the market is looking
for," Englander said.
Solid housing data on Wednesday was seen as supportive of
the dollar as it reflects the improving U.S. economy.
U.S. housing permits rose to near a 6-1/2-year high in
October even as housing starts unexpectedly fell.
"If we're beginning to see an upward move in housing it
really gives legs to the U.S. recovery and to the dollar,"
Englander said.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)