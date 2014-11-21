(Updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Nov 21 The euro fell sharply on Friday
after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said inflation
expectations were declining to levels that were very low,
keeping the door open for further monetary easing soon.
The euro fell 1.19 percent to $1.2389 and dropped
1.58 percent against the Japanese yen to 145.89 yen.
"His comments have hit the euro hard," said Niels
Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea, adding that euro zone
inflation data next week would be a crucial influence on the
ECB's thinking.
"Particularly his comments that he is worried about
inflation expectations means that the ECB could ease policy
soon. If it doesn't buy government bonds, then at least it could
announce a decision to buy corporate bonds."
The Australian dollar and other high yielding currencies
jumped after China cut benchmark interest rates for the first
time in over two years to bolster a sagging economy.
The Aussie, which is often used as a more liquid proxy for
Chinese investments, was last up 0.59 percent at $0.8669
, with the rate cut likely to assuage fears of a Chinese
slowdown that have hurt commodity currencies.
"They have added significant liquidity to a global system
that already has ample liquidity," said Lane Newman, director of
foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.
The U.S. dollar is seen as continuing recent gains as the
Federal Reserve is viewed as likely to increase interest rates
next year as Europe, Japan and other economies continue very
loose monetary policies meant to stimulate growth.
"The Fed will be a much more hawkish central bank relative
to other central banks," Newman said.
Earlier, the yen rose after Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said the currency's fall over the past week was too rapid,
one of the strongest warnings against a weak yen since Japan
started its aggressive monetary stimulus in 2012.
The dollar fell to 117.72 from around 118 yen before
his comments.
The dollar has climbed almost 10 yen since the Bank of Japan
surprisingly eased policy in late October.
