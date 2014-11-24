* German business survey gives euro modest boost
* ECB's Weidmann raises doubts on government bond purchase
* Dollar index retreats after touching near 4-1/2 year peak
* China may cut rates again on deflation fears - sources
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 24 The euro rose against the
dollar and yen on Monday due to encouraging German business
data and remarks from a top European Central Bank official that
cast doubts on whether the bank will take aggressive stimulus
measures in the near future.
As the euro rebounded from a near two-year low against the
greenback, the dollar index pulled back from a near 4-1/2-year
high set earlier in the day. The Japanese market was closed on
Monday for a holiday.
A stronger-than-expected German business survey for November
offered hope that Europe's largest economy was gaining momentum
after skirting a recession last quarter.
ECB Governing Council member and head of the Bundesbank Jens
Weidmann said more ECB measures to solve low inflation are
difficult and could face legal limits.
"It looks like there's some discord within the ECB before
its Dec. 4 meeting and a step down from government bond
purchases," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at FXCM
in New York.
Weidmann's repetition of his long-held view came after ECB
President Mario Draghi stressed on Friday that "excessively low"
inflation had to be raised quickly. That sent the euro on its
biggest daily drop in 2-1/2 months.
The euro gained 0.4 percent to $1.2437 after trading
as low as $1.2359, near a two-year low hit earlier in the month.
It was up 0.8 percent at 147.08 yen, erasing an
earlier loss during Asian trading.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
against a basket of six currencies, touched 88.440, its
highest since June 2010, before easing to 88.131, down 0.2
percent from late Friday.
The dollar clung to gains against the yen as traders
speculated that the Japanese and Chinese central banks would
further ease monetary policies, which would erode their
currencies.
China might be ready to lower interest rates again after
Friday's surprise rate cut in an effort to stem deflation,
sources familiar with its policymaking told Reuters.
The dollar gained 0.4 percent against the yen to 118.27 yen
. It hit a seven-year high of 118.98 yen last week after
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called a snap election and delayed a
planned sales tax hike.
