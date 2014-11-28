(Rewrites throughout, changes byline and dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Nov 28 The dollar gained on Friday as
concerns about continuing low oil prices added to deflation
fears in the euro zone and Japan, while conversely boosting
expectations that cheaper oil will help stimulate U.S. consumer
spending.
Annual inflation in the euro zone cooled to 0.3 percent in
November, marking a return to September's five-year low for
consumer inflation, as energy prices fell, suggesting deflation
remains a real threat for the European Central Bank.
Japan's annual core consumer inflation slowed for a third
straight month in October due to falling oil prices,
highlighting the economic gloom facing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
as he campaigns for a new mandate to implement his stalled
recovery plan.
"The expectation that oil prices are going to remain under
pressure at least for the next few months, and the inflation
data that came out, confirms that both Japan and the eurozone
are struggling with disinflationary pressures that are quite
severe. That helped the U.S. dollar stand out," said Martin
Schwerdtfeger, a foreign exchange strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto.
Brent crude touched a four-year closing low on
Thursday, when Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of
the OPEC oil cartel to cut production to stem a slide in global
prices.
The euro came off its overnight lows of $1.2430 to
last trade at $1.2484. The single currency is seen as remaining
under pressure ahead of next week's ECB meeting, where the
central bank is expected to signal further action to ward off
deflation.
The dollar gained to 118.43 yen, up from 117.68 yen
on Thursday. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, gained 0.46
percent to 88.905, just below four-year highs of 88.44 set on
Monday.
The dollar has been bolstered in recent months by
expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin raising
interest rates next year as the U.S. economy strengthens, while
Europe and Japan will continue to struggle with low inflation
and lackluster growth.
Thursday's decision not to cut oil output also slammed
commodity currencies like the Norwegian crown, which fell to
five-year lows against the greenback and the euro.
The U.S. dollar rallied to more than seven Norwegian crowns
for the first time in more than five years. It last
traded at 6.9691, up 0.63 percent on the day.