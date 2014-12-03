(Updates with U.S. data, prices, changes dateline, previous
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 3 The U.S. dollar demonstrated
broad-based strength on Wednesday, bolstered by more upbeat
comments on the U.S. economy by a Federal Reserve official ahead
of a European Central Bank meeting that may result in more
monetary easing measures.
The euro fell to a fresh 27-month low, the dollar
strengthened toward 120 yen and the U.S. dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its
highest level in over 5-1/2 years.
More positive news for the U.S. economy and the labor market
in particular was reported on Wednesday as U.S. private
employers added jobs at a brisk pace, with 208,000 new jobs
added, according to the ADP National Employment Report.
While the ADP data was slightly below expectation, it
contrasted against business activity in the euro zone economy
that grew less than expected last month.
In the face of falling oil prices, down almost 40 percent
since June, New York Federal Reserve Bank President William
Dudley said late on Tuesday that for now the decline is a net
benefit for U.S. consumers despite the pain it could cause U.S.
energy producers.
"The forcefulness of these moves in the dollar are being
driven by Fed rate rise expectations but also perhaps even more
importantly by the lack of an alternative currency given the
easing by the ECB and the BOJ," said Sebastian Galy, senior
currency strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
In late morning New York trade, the euro fell as low as
$1.2301, its weakest since late August 2012. It was last
trading near $1.2324, down 0.44 percent on the day.
The dollar index, at 89.005, is at its highest since
March 2009. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar rose 0.38
percent to 119.62, marking a fresh 7-1/2 year high.
The dollar fell 0.45 percent against the Canadian dollar,
trading at C$1.1353 after the Bank of Canada left
interest rates unchanged at 1 percent and said economic recovery
was broadening but cautioned plunging oil prices was a risk.
