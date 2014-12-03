(Adds ruble, updates prices)
* Euro hits 27-month low vs dollar before ECB meeting on
Thursday
* Greenback sets seven-year high vs yen
* Dollar index touches 5-1/2-year peak
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 3 The U.S. dollar demonstrated
broad-based strength on Wednesday, bolstered by more upbeat
comments on the U.S. economy by a Federal Reserve official ahead
of a European Central Bank meeting that may result in more
monetary easing measures.
The euro fell to a 27-month low, the dollar strengthened
toward 120 yen and the U.S. dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its highest in
more than 5-1/2 years.
More positive news for the U.S. economy was reported on
Wednesday as U.S. private employers added 208,000 new jobs,
according to the ADP National Employment Report.
While the ADP data was slightly below expectation, it
contrasted with business activity in the euro zone, which grew
less than expected last month.
In the face of falling oil prices, down almost 40 percent
since June, New York Federal Reserve Bank President William
Dudley said late on Tuesday that for now the decline is a net
benefit for U.S. consumers despite the pain it could cause U.S.
energy producers.
"The forcefulness of these moves in the dollar are being
driven by Fed rate rise expectations but also perhaps even more
importantly by the lack of an alternative currency given the
easing by the ECB and the BOJ," said Sebastian Galy, senior
currency strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
The Russian rouble rebounded slightly, with the currency
strengthening to 53.48 roubles against the dollar from 53.87
roubles a day earlier. Traders said the country's central bank
was intervening to halt the plunge in the currency, which has
been dramatic as the price of oil, which Russia's economy
depends on, has also declined.
The euro fell as low as $1.2299, weakest since August
2012. It was last trading near $1.2310, down 0.6 percent on the
day.
The dollar index was at 88.961, after earlier hitting
its highest level since March 2009. Against the Japanese
currency, the dollar rose 0.5 percent to 119.86, marking
a fresh 7-1/2-year high.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent against the Canadian dollar,
trading at C$1.1369 after the Bank of Canada left
interest rates unchanged at 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew
Heavens, Larry King and Meredith Mazzilli)