(Adds ruble, updates prices)

* Euro hits 27-month low vs dollar before ECB meeting on Thursday

* Greenback sets seven-year high vs yen

* Dollar index touches 5-1/2-year peak

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Dec 3 The U.S. dollar demonstrated broad-based strength on Wednesday, bolstered by more upbeat comments on the U.S. economy by a Federal Reserve official ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that may result in more monetary easing measures.

The euro fell to a 27-month low, the dollar strengthened toward 120 yen and the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hit its highest in more than 5-1/2 years.

More positive news for the U.S. economy was reported on Wednesday as U.S. private employers added 208,000 new jobs, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

While the ADP data was slightly below expectation, it contrasted with business activity in the euro zone, which grew less than expected last month.

In the face of falling oil prices, down almost 40 percent since June, New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said late on Tuesday that for now the decline is a net benefit for U.S. consumers despite the pain it could cause U.S. energy producers.

"The forcefulness of these moves in the dollar are being driven by Fed rate rise expectations but also perhaps even more importantly by the lack of an alternative currency given the easing by the ECB and the BOJ," said Sebastian Galy, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale in New York.

The Russian rouble rebounded slightly, with the currency strengthening to 53.48 roubles against the dollar from 53.87 roubles a day earlier. Traders said the country's central bank was intervening to halt the plunge in the currency, which has been dramatic as the price of oil, which Russia's economy depends on, has also declined.

The euro fell as low as $1.2299, weakest since August 2012. It was last trading near $1.2310, down 0.6 percent on the day.

The dollar index was at 88.961, after earlier hitting its highest level since March 2009. Against the Japanese currency, the dollar rose 0.5 percent to 119.86, marking a fresh 7-1/2-year high.

The dollar fell 0.4 percent against the Canadian dollar, trading at C$1.1369 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged at 1 percent. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Larry King and Meredith Mazzilli)