* Draghi says ECB to reassess stimulus plan next year

* ECB downgrades euro zone inflation, growth forecasts

* Dollar rises above 120 yen, a seven-year high (Adds comments from ECB's Draghi, changes byline; changes dateline from LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 4 The euro rebounded from a more than two-year low against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi did not give a strong enough signal about injecting more stimulus into the eurozone economy.

Investors were looking for specific details about the ECB's quantitative easing plan or the outright purchase of eurozone bonds that is expected to expand the central bank's balance sheet.

The dollar, meanwhile, zoomed to a more than seven-year peak against the yen after Japanese media projections showed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition might keep its two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament in elections on Dec. 14.

More yen printing would be expected after the election if Abe's mix of easy monetary policy, government spending and reforms gets a strong mandate.

The focus in New York trading, however, has been on the ECB. In a news briefing after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged, Draghi said it would judge early next year whether it needs to take more action to revive the eurozone economy.

In addition, new forecasts by ECB staff sharply downgraded the eurozone's growth outlook for next year to 1.0 percent from the 1.6 percent predicted in September. Inflation expectations for 2015 were also reduced, to just 0.7 percent from a September forecast of 1.1 percent and well below the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent.

"There was no strong policy signal in terms of the sovereign quantitative easing, although given the downward revision to projections to growth and inflation and the overall signal, it is quite reasonable to expect that the ECB will move next year," said currency strategist Vassili Serebriakov of BNP Paribas in New York.

"There was not a lot of specifics so I think that's why the euro is kind of a little high here."

In mid-morning trading, the euro gained 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.2386, after hitting a more than two-year trough of $1.2284. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)