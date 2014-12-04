* Draghi says ECB to reassess stimulus plan next year
* ECB downgrades euro zone inflation, growth forecasts
* Dollar rises above 120 yen, a seven-year high
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 4 The euro rebounded from a more
than two-year low against the dollar on Thursday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi did not send as strong a
signal about injecting more stimulus as the market had expected.
Investors were looking for specific details about the ECB's
quantitative easing plan, or any indication about when the bank
may embark on its asset-buying plan. Instead, Draghi kept
investors guessing and prompted them to hold off making further
bets on the euro.
The dollar, meanwhile, zoomed to a more than seven-year peak
against the yen after Japanese media projections showed Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition might keep its two-thirds
majority in the lower house of parliament in the Dec. 14
elections. More yen printing would be expected if Abe's party
wins.
The focus in New York trading, however, has been on the ECB.
In a news briefing after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged,
Draghi said the central bank would judge early next year whether
it needs to take more action to revive the eurozone economy.
In addition, new forecasts by ECB staff sharply downgraded
the eurozone's growth outlook for next year to 1.0 percent from
the 1.6 percent predicted in September. Inflation expectations
for 2015 were also reduced, to just 0.7 percent from a September
forecast of 1.1 percent.
"Draghi's comments were a bit of a surprise because they
didn't mention adding sovereign bonds to QE or more QE coming,"
said Toronto-based Ken Wills, senior corporate dealer at
USForex. "The fact that he was so evasive about QE and the fact
that he didn't mention a specific timing was a disappointment."
In late trading, the euro gained 0.5 percent to $1.2368
, after hitting a more than two-year trough of $1.2284.
In the options market, Draghi's remarks pushed one-month
implied volatility lower to 7.438 percent. Implied
volatility, a measure of currency price movements< has been on
the rise since July as the euro stumbled amid evidence upon
evidence of a slowing economy and the expectation of further
quantitative easing by the ECB.
Meanwhile, the dollar touched a seven-year high against the
yen at 120.25 yen, and was last at 119.82, flat on the
day.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)