By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 5 The U.S. dollar surged to fresh
multiyear highs on Friday after a stronger-than-expected
November U.S. jobs report increased expectations the Federal
Reserve would begin raising interest rates sooner than currently
expected.
Employment grew at its fastest pace in nearly three years in
November and wages rose, the latest U.S. employment report
showed. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 321,000, better than forecasts
for an increase of 230,000.
Earlier this week U.S. central bank officials such as New
York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer made comments that pointed toward rate increases in
response to stronger U.S. economic, maintaining a focus on what
the data showed.
"The Fed already indicated that they were shifting. The
comments from Dudley and Fischer earlier this week suggested
they were beginning to think seriously about normalizing
(policy) and this would make them think even more seriously,
that they should be thinking about H1 (first half of the year)
versus H2," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 foreign
exchange strategy at CitiFX.
Rising U.S. interest rates would be in stark contrast to the
euro zone and Japan, where monetary policy is moving in the
other direction. The pattern would increase the yield advantage
for investors holding U.S. dollar-denominated assets.
"We think dollar/yen could hit 125 yen before the end of
2014. But then it is going to stabilize. We think that the good
news will be priced in at that stage," said Englander, who added
the euro has more to fall, perhaps reaching $1.20 before the end
of the year and plumbing lows of $1.12 to $1.15 in 2015.
In early New York trade, the dollar pushed to its highest
since mid-2007, touching a high of 121.38 yen, a gain of more
than 1.3 percent before slipping back to 121.15.
The euro fell to $1.2277, a loss of 0.80 percent on the day
and marking its weakest since mid-August 2012. It rebounded
slightly to $1.2293.
On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said the central bank would decide early next year whether to
take fresh action to revive the economy. Draghi also said any
decision by the bank's Governing Council need not be unanimous
to begin quantitative easing measures, including buying of
sovereign bonds in an effort to spur borrowing and investment.
