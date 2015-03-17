(Updates to U.S. trading, adds data, comment, changes byline,
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar fell for a second
straight day on Tuesday, weighed down again by unexpectedly weak
U.S. economic data as the Federal Reserve started a two-day
policy meeting.
The dollar index was on pace for its largest two-day loss
since early February.
Investors do not expect any change to the Fed's benchmark
interest rate, which has been pinned between zero and 0.25
percent for six years. But they anticipate the Fed dropping the
word "patient" from its statement to describe its approach to
raising rates later this year.
However, the mixed batch of U.S. economic data in the first
quarter and the dollar's strength could delay an interest rate
increase many see happening in June.
"We see the Fed still being data-dependent especially after
we have been seeing mixed data in the first quarter," said Mark
McCormick, currency strategist, at Credit Agricole in New York.
"We therefore see a lift-off in rates possibly in September,
not June, and the dollar's strength, which acts like a rate
hike, has helped the Fed take its time in raising rates."
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was down 0.3
percent at 99.352. It has fallen nearly 1 percent the
last two days, on track for its steepest two-day fall in about
six weeks.
The dollar fell after U.S. housing starts plunged to their
lowest in a year in the latest indication the economy hit a soft
patch in the first quarter. Groundbreaking tumbled 17 percent to
a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 897,000 units, the lowest
since January 2014.
The data came a day after a report showed U.S. manufacturing
output fell in February for a third straight month.
The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.6 percent against the dollar to
$1.0632. The euro zone single currency had come under
pressure after the European Central Bank began a bond-buying
program last week that will pump more than one trillion euros
into the euro zone economy.
But the euro won some relief after soft U.S. data cooled the
dollar's rally.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 121.25 yen,
stuck in a narrow range since advancing to an eight-year high of
122.04 on March 10.
The Bank of Japan concluded a two-day meeting on Tuesday,
standing pat on monetary policy and keeping its massive stimulus
in place. Market reaction was limited because the outcome was
expected.
