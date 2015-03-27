* Yellen speech reiterates dovish tone
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 27 The U.S. dollar edged lower
against a basket of major currencies on Friday after traders
were reluctant to buy the greenback ahead of U.S. jobs data next
week, and after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen.
Yellen said the Fed is giving "serious consideration" to
beginning to reduce its accommodative monetary policy and a rate
hike may be warranted later this year, although a downturn in
core inflation or wage growth could force it to hold off.
Analysts said the emphasis on considering rate hikes was
slightly hawkish and led the dollar to pare some earlier losses,
but that the remarks overall reiterated the message from the
Fed's March 18 policy statement: that the timeline of the Fed's
rate hikes would hinge on U.S. economic data.
Yellen delivered the prepared remarks at a monetary policy
conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
"It turned out to be pretty much a replay" of last week's
Fed statement, said Alfonso Esparza, senior currency Strategist
at Oanda in Toronto. "They're waiting for the data," he said in
reference to Fed policymakers.
The speech came after the latest Fed policy statement
released March 18, which suggested a less aggressive timeline
for hiking rates and led most of Wall Street's top banks to push
out expectations for the first rate hike to September from June.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, posted its second straight
weekly loss.
The dollar had lost some ground ahead of the speech on
predictions a dovish stance could push the dollar lower. The
dollar index rallied over 25 percent from early May last year
through March 17, but has since given back some gains since
after the Fed's March 18 statement.
Analysts said the long-term uptrend in the dollar remained
in place given the likelihood that the Fed will still hike rates
this year, but that traders were awaiting key data, including
next week's U.S. employment report for March.
"It's still a U.S.-dollar-long environment," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The euro was last up slightly against the dollar at $1.08910
. The dollar was last down slightly against the yen at
119.150 yen. The dollar was last down 0.12 percent
against the franc at 0.96180 franc.
The dollar index was last down 0.06 percent at 97.374
.
