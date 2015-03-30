* Encouraging data mitigate worries about Greece debt talks
* Euro sets for biggest quarterly loss vs dollar since 1992
* Dollar index rebounds after two weeks of losses
* Yellen's message supports view of U.S. gradual tightening
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 30 The euro slumped against the
dollar on Monday on worries over whether Greece would secure aid
before it runs out of cash in three weeks, while the greenback
gained versus other currencies on the view the Federal Reserve
will raise U.S. interest rates this year.
Athens sounded upbeat about talks with its creditors to
release funds from its 240-billion-euro aid package while
Germany called for a more detailed list of reforms.
Concerns about the negotiations were mitigated by
encouraging European data. A report showed confidence in the
euro zone economy rose to its highest since July 2011 and a
positive reading on German inflation raised hopes the region
would avert deflation.
The euro remains under pressure from the diverging policy
paths of the Fed and the European Central Bank, supporting the
notion it would fall to parity with the dollar this year,
analysts said.
"That's a pretty strong headwind for the euro," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp
in New York.
The euro zone single currency was down 0.7 percent against
the dollar at $1.0813. This brings its quarterly decline
to 10.6 percent, which would be its largest since the fourth
quarter of 1992.
The euro fared better versus the yen, up 0.2 percent at
129.94 yen.
The dollar rebounded following comments late Friday from Fed
Chair Janet Yellen which underscored the view that the U.S.
central bank is likely to start raising rates gradually later
this year.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value
against a basket of currencies, climbed 0.8 percent at 98.054
after back-to-back weeks of losses.
The greenback was up 0.9 percent against the yen at 120.18
yen, while the sterling was down 0.6 percent against the
dollar at $1.4796.
Domestic data on personal spending and pending home sales
reinforced the view the U.S. economy would grow enough for the
Fed to end its near-zero rate policy.
U.S. jobs data on Friday will be the key event this week. A
robust report could see investors position for tighter monetary
policy sooner rather than later.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely
added 245,000 workers in March with the jobless rate holding at
5.5 percent..
