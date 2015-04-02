* Weekly U.S. jobless claims fall unexpectedly, labor market
solid
* U.S. trade deficit fell in February to lowest since Oct.
2009
* Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls next key test for dollar
* ECB says it will "remain firm" on implementing QE program
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 2 The dollar fell for a second
straight session on Thursday, as investors continued to pare
back hefty positions ahead of an all-important U.S. non-farm
payrolls report that could disappoint those with a bullish view
on the greenback.
A Reuters poll expects non-farm payrolls to rise by 245,000
jobs in March, after gaining 290,000 in February, but many in
the market are bracing for a weak number. Economists at major
banks though have not changed their forecast on jobs despite an
underwhelming report on U.S. private sector employment released
on Wednesday.
"This is just positioning ahead of payrolls and the fear is
that payrolls could come in weaker than expected," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist, at BNP Paribas in New York.
Investors also took profits on recent greenback strength
heading into the long Easter holiday weekend.
In late trading, the dollar index was down 0.7
percent at 97.485, with the greenback down 0.8 percent versus
the Swiss franc at 0.9593.
Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 119.705.
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York said Friday's non-farm payrolls report is especially
important because the dollar has pulled back and investors are
divided on when the Federal Reserve will raise rates.
"If the labor market report is strong, it will harden the
case for a summer hike and revive the rally in the dollar," Lien
said. "However if job growth falls short of expectations, the
dollar could extend its slide against most major currencies."
The euro rallied more than 1 percent against the dollar,
trading at $1.0886.
Even with the euro's present rally, the rate differential
between the United States and Europe is expected to grow as the
European Central Bank maintains its money-printing quantitative
easing policies.
Minutes from the ECB's March 5 meeting showed monetary
policymakers agreed to "remain firm" in implementing the QE
program, even though the economic outlook is
improving.
Markets in most of Europe will remain shut on Friday and
Monday for Easter holidays. The U.S. bond market will have a
shortened session while the U.S. stock market will be shut on
Friday.
On Thursday, data showed the number of weekly applications
for new employment benefits fell unexpectedly while February's
U.S. trade deficit narrowed to it lowest point since October
2009. However that still is unlikely to change views that U.S.
economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Daniel Bases; Editing by Diane Craft)