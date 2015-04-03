NEW YORK, April 3 The dollar tumbled on Friday
after a significantly weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report that
will increase speculation over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will hold off on tightening monetary policy for longer than
expected.
The euro immediately spiked to a 1 percent gain following
the report, touching a one week high of $1.10050 on the EBS
trading platform. Trading volumes are very thin owing
to the Easter holiday that has much of Europe closed and
skeletal staffing at U.S. banks.
U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in more than a year in
March amid signs the economy was starting to take strain from
the rally that has lifted the dollar to multi-year highs.
Non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 last month, the smallest gain
since December 2013, and well under the 245,000 economists had
forecast. The unemployment rate held at a 6-1/2 year low of 5.5
percent.
"I'm not pushing the panic button yet. It is still a Q1
number. I don't think the Fed will either. We're not getting a
clean read on the economy yet. We had a bad winter for most of
the northeast and any clean read for the economy will come in
the next couple of months," said Win Thin, currency strategist
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)