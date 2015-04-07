(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline,
* Dollar bounces off post-payroll troughs, euro below $1.09
* Aussie bumped higher by RBA decision not to cut rates
* Greenback glides to one-week high against the yen
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 7
ground on Tuesday as trading desks returned to full strength and
underlying trends for its continued rise reappeared, although it
remains hemmed in to tight ranges by mixed economic data.
A surprising move by the Reserve Bank of Australia not to
cut interest rates boosted the Aussie dollar, bucking the
prevailing greenback rally.
That rally has stalled in the last month with disappointing
U.S. economic data such as last week's weak jobs report
underscoring a weak first quarter. Still, expectations for a
recovery are putting a floor under the dollar.
"The bigger, broader pieces are that the U.S. economy should
still outperform and the Fed is likely to raise interest rates
sooner than everyone else. The dollar strength story is still
intact, we're just in a pause because the dollar lacks a
catalyst to push it to new highs," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The dollar recovered the ground it lost from Friday's dismal
March employment report against the euro. The euro lost 0.54
percent to $1.08630 on the EBS trading platform..
The Aussie dollar rose to US$0.7711, its highest in
a week, from around US$0.76 before the RBA decision, extending
its recovery from a six-year trough of $0.7534 set on Thursday.
It was last trading at $0.7651, up 0.83 percent on the day.
The RBA policy board noted that while the Aussie had fallen
against a strong greenback, the decline against a basket of
currencies had been less and a lower exchange rate was needed to
help the economy.
"Should the Aussie appreciate notably today or over the next
few days we would have to come to the conclusion that the market
has misunderstood the RBA's intention (in refraining from
cutting)," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "In that case this would offer entry levels for
shorts in the Australian dollar in the medium term."
The dollar rose to a one-week high session high 120.3645 yen
, up 0.70 percent.
